Shokz Launches Opendots 2 In UAE, Bringing Open-Ear Listening To Everyday Life

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The World's No.1 Open-Ear Headphones brand's latest launch combines immersive sound, clear calls and all-day comfort while keeping users connected to their surroundings Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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UAE, September 2026: Shokz, a global leader and pioneer in open-ear audio technology, has officially launched OpenDots 2 in the UAE, its latest open-ear clip-on earbuds tailored for comfortable everyday listening. The flagship model offers premium sound quality, clear calling and lightweight comfort, enabling users to enjoy audio while remaining aware of their surroundings.

The product is suitable for work, commuting, leisure and active lifestyles, making it the ideal choice for all consumers seeking an alternative to conventional in-ear earbuds. OpenDots 2 further reflects the continued evolution of open-ear audio from a category closely associated with sports and fitness into a broader personal-audio option for everyday life.

The launch coincides with the rapid expansion of the global open-ear headphone market, with the category accounting for more than 10 per cent of the global personal-audio market share and annual shipments exceeding 30 million units by 2025, according to an Omdia report. It further highlights that Shokz is the World's No.1 Open-Ear Headphones brand, holding the largest individual brand share.

OpenDots 2 features Shokz BassphereTM 2.0, with two custom drivers integrated into a spherical acoustic system to deliver enhanced sound performance. Its redesigned diaphragm reduces sound distortion, supporting cleaner bass and stronger audio performance. It also includes upgraded Dolby Audio to deliver richer bass while maintaining clear vocals, detail and a spacious soundstage.

Moreover, its DirectPitchTM technology directs sound towards the listener's ear, reducing audio leakage. Each OpenDots 2 earbud features a triple-microphone system comprising two air-conduction microphones and one bone-conduction microphone, supported by adaptive beamforming and AI noise reduction to improve voice pickup during calls. Its flexible JointArcTM design combines a nickel-titanium structure with contoured silicone to balance comfort and stability, while adapting to different ear shapes.

OpenDots 2 delivers up to 10 hours of listening on a single charge and up to 40 hours of total listening time with the charging case. A five-minute quick charge provides up to two hours of playback, with the charging case also supporting Qi-certified wireless charging. The product also has an IP57 water-resistance rating, ensuring seamless use during everyday activities.

In addition, it uses Bluetooth 6.1 and MultiPoint Pairing, allowing users to connect to two devices simultaneously and switch between them. Dynamic Ear Detection allows either earbud to be used interchangeably on both ears. Users can customise EQ settings, gesture controls and MultiPoint connections through the Shokz App, which also has a 'Find My Earbuds' feature.

OpenDots 2 is now available for purchase in the UAE in pearl white, grey and black variants, at a price of AED 699 across major UAE retail channels including Dubai Duty Free, Virgin Megastore, Sharaf DG, Jumbo, Active8, Motiv8, Emax and Go Sport. It is also available online through Amazon and Noon.

Founded in 2011, Shokz products are now available in more than 60 countries, with over 20 million units sold globally. The launch advances Shokz's broader strategy of making open-ear listening conducive to everyday scenarios, combining environmental awareness with improvements in sound, call quality, comfort and battery performance.