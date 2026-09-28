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Emirates Literature Foundation Honours UAE's School Librarians At 2026 School Librarian Of The Year Award
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE: Emirates Literature Foundation has honoured the UAE's leading school librarians at the School Librarian of the Year Award 2026, recognising their contribution to fostering a love of reading and learning among students. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn The winners received their awards from HE Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, at a ceremony held at the Museum of the Future, which was also attended by HE Aisha Miran, Director General at Knowledge and Human Development Authority Organised by Emirates Literature Foundation in partnership with The Executive Council of Dubai, the School Librarian of the Year Award recognises the achievements of school librarians across public and private schools in the UAE. Since its inception, the School Librarian of the Year Award has received around 1,000 nominations and recognised more than 60 school librarians for their innovative approaches to fostering reading and learning within their school communities. The annual award highlights the vital role librarians play in supporting students' development and contributing to the UAE's educational landscape. 2026 Award Winners: School Librarian of the Year Award
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Public Schools: Salma Al Helali, Al Taqadom School, Abu Dhabi
Private Schools: Desislava Kouzeva, Dubai International Academy – Emirates Hills, Dubai
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Public Schools: Ameera Al Humairi, Aljeel Aljadeed Kindergarten, Abu Dhabi
Private Schools: Suman Batra, Swiss International Scientific School, Dubai
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Public Schools: Muna AlWahshi, Shamma bint Mohammed Primary School, Abu Dhabi
Private Schools: Jericho Diano, Summit International School, Abu Dhabi
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Public Schools: Salma AlMansouri, Al Selaa School, Abu Dhabi
Private Schools: Louise Macleod, GEMS International School, Dubai
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