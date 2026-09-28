Emirates Literature Foundation Honours UAE's School Librarians At 2026 School Librarian Of The Year Award

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Dubai, UAE: Emirates Literature Foundation has honoured the UAE's leading school librarians at the School Librarian of the Year Award 2026, recognising their contribution to fostering a love of reading and learning among students. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The winners received their awards from HE Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, at a ceremony held at the Museum of the Future, which was also attended by HE Aisha Miran, Director General at Knowledge and Human Development Authority

Organised by Emirates Literature Foundation in partnership with The Executive Council of Dubai, the School Librarian of the Year Award recognises the achievements of school librarians across public and private schools in the UAE.

Since its inception, the School Librarian of the Year Award has received around 1,000 nominations and recognised more than 60 school librarians for their innovative approaches to fostering reading and learning within their school communities. The annual award highlights the vital role librarians play in supporting students' development and contributing to the UAE's educational landscape.

2026 Award Winners:

Public Schools: Salma Al Helali, Al Taqadom School, Abu Dhabi Private Schools: Desislava Kouzeva, Dubai International Academy – Emirates Hills, Dubai

School Librarian of the Year Award

Public Schools: Ameera Al Humairi, Aljeel Aljadeed Kindergarten, Abu Dhabi Private Schools: Suman Batra, Swiss International Scientific School, Dubai

Best Use of Resources

Public Schools: Muna AlWahshi, Shamma bint Mohammed Primary School, Abu Dhabi Private Schools: Jericho Diano, Summit International School, Abu Dhabi

Best in Innovation

Public Schools: Salma AlMansouri, Al Selaa School, Abu Dhabi Private Schools: Louise Macleod, GEMS International School, Dubai

Best in Community Involvement

A growing professional community:

The ceremony also marked an important milestone for the Association of School Librarians, established by the Emirates Literature Foundation in 2025 under the patronage of the Community Development Authority to support and strengthen the school librarian profession across the UAE.

Members of the Association were invited to an exclusive meet-and-greet with the 2026 award winners and the Association's board, providing an opportunity to exchange ideas and share experiences across schools and institutions.

Membership is free and open to all school librarians in the UAE, providing access to discussion forums, networking opportunities, workshops and training to support professional development. A key part of the Association's work is advocating for school librarians and raising the profile of the profession. With an experienced and committed board, ASL aims to represent the needs of school librarians and work towards greater recognition and support for the vital role they play in schools. The Association also creates opportunities for members to share practical approaches and develop best practices for supporting reading and learning.

The Association's board brings together senior representatives from across the UAE's cultural, education, library and government sectors, including the UAE Media Council, Emirates Literature Foundation, Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Juma Al Majid Library, Zayed University, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University and schools across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of Emirates Literature Foundation, Board Member of the Association of School Librarians, said:“This year's School Librarian of the Year Award has been particularly meaningful because, for the first time, we announced our winners virtually before the school year came to an end, and have now come together to celebrate them in person. On both occasions, we were reminded of just how close-knit and supportive this community is. School librarians continually share ideas, resources and encouragement with one another, united by a common purpose: helping children discover the joy of reading. The Association of School Librarians builds on that spirit by giving this community a dedicated space to learn, exchange ideas and grow together professionally.”

Celebrating the wider reading community:

The ceremony reflected the broader role of school libraries in nurturing a culture of reading, with contributions from educators, students and organisations supporting reading across the UAE.

Students were also included in the School Librarian of the Year Award ceremony, with award-winning students Maryam Alshrafi and Reynah Singh Gahlaut sharing letters about hope in Arabic and English. Their participation highlighted the central role of young readers in the work being celebrated.

The ceremony also recognised The General Command of Dubai Civil Defence with a special award for its support of the ELF Reading Caravan, which has enabled around 100 engagements across the seven emirates over the past three years, including author visits and interactive storytelling sessions. Two of the Reading Caravan drivers, Ansar Mohammad Sharif and Shahnawaz Mohammad, were also recognised for their problem-solving skills and kindness, which have helped make these engagements possible.

Gavin McCormack, co-founder of Upschool and Education Influence, delivered a keynote address bringing perspectives from the Reading for Pleasure movement to the ceremony.

The School Librarian of the Year Award ceremony was held on the opening day of the Reading for Pleasure Caravan Conference 2026, a landmark four-day conference bringing together educators, librarians, policymakers, reading advocates, parents and students across the UAE. The conference champions an approach to reading that goes beyond academic achievement, focusing instead on helping children and young people develop a lasting enjoyment of reading, alongside the skills and confidence that come with it.