'Investopia Bridge 2026' Brings Investment Leaders And Decision-Makers Together In Abu Dhabi On 7 October To Shape The New Economic And Investment Landscape

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Special edition of Investopia to explore geopolitical, economic and technological shifts reshaping global investment and capital flows

Abu Dhabi, September 2026: Abu Dhabi will host 'Investopia Bridge 2026,' one of Investopia's events, at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas in Saadiyat Island on 7 October 2026 under the theme 'Investing in a More Resilient World.' The special edition of the event will bring together a distinguished group of ministers, policymakers, investors, business leaders, entrepreneurs and innovators from the UAE and around the world.

'Investopia Bridge' is taking place at a time of rapid shifts across the global economy, trade and investment flows, supply chains, technology and capital trends. It will serve as a platform for dialogue on building more resilient and adaptable economies and investments, exploring new opportunities arising from these shifts, and strengthening international partnerships that can support long-term growth and investment.

The event serves as a strategic bridge to the next flagship edition of Investopia in 2027, while continuing the platform's role in bringing together governments, investors, business leaders and financial institutions to anticipate the shifts shaping the global investment landscape and transform dialogue into tangible partnerships and investment opportunities.

'Investopia Bridge 2026' focuses on a set of interconnected themes reshaping the global economy and investment, ranging from shifts in the global economy, confidence and resilience, to the rise of new economy sectors, as well as the new rules of capital and shifting strategies among investors and financial institutions in light of geopolitical and technological shifts.

The event will also highlight leading UAE private-sector companies that have successfully built a global presence and expanded across multiple markets along growth and trade corridors, showcasing their experiences in building partnerships, entering new markets and transforming economic ties between the UAE and the world into tangible trade and investment opportunities.

Role of economic policies and international partnerships in building more resilient economies

The event will highlight ways to attract long-term capital and the role of economic policies and international partnerships in building more resilient economies. It will also explore opportunities for companies that seek to innovate and scale globally, new sources of growth, and the role of governments, the private sector and financial institutions in attracting investment.

Evolution of the financial ecosystem and funding sources at regional and global levels

The sessions of 'Investopia Bridge 2026' will address the evolution of the financial ecosystem and innovative funding sources, investment strategies at both regional and global levels, and global capital trends in light of geopolitical and technological shifts, as well as economic developments. They will examine the vital role of tourism in attracting investment, supporting innovation, and diversifying economies. Furthermore, they will highlight the requirements for building the infrastructure needed for the AI economy, the new investment opportunities generated by these transformations, and the importance of economic diplomacy, strategic partnerships, and regional cooperation in enhancing economic resilience and supporting long-term growth and investment.

Moreover, the event will highlight the growing role of UAE-based investors with a global presence, their experience in investing across multiple markets and geographies, and the expansion of their portfolios into new asset classes and investment strategies. This reflects the UAE's evolution not only as a destination for global capital, but also as a source of capital and a global investment partner.

Participation of ministers and officials from regional and global markets:

'Investopia Bridge 2026' features the participation of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Co-Chair of the Investopia Board of Trustees; H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment and Co-Chair of the Investopia's Board of Trustees; H.E. Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy; H.E. Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan; H.E. Stephen Flynn, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Tourism and Transport in the Scottish Government; and Dame Susan Langley, Lady Mayor of the City of London. They will be joined by a host of ministers, government officials, senior business leaders, investors, and CEOs from the UAE and participating countries around the world.

New economy sectors:

The latest edition of Investopia focuses on a range of vital sectors and domains shaping the new economy. These include artificial intelligence (AI), healthcare, advanced manufacturing, clean technologies, digital infrastructure, tourism and the experience economy, infrastructure, digital finance, venture capital, and digital investment assets. This focus aligns with the ongoing transformations in the global investment landscape and the new opportunities they present for growth, attracting capital, and building investment partnerships at both the regional and global levels.

Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs)

'Investopia Bridge 2026' will see the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) among participating entities and companies. In addition, a new cohort of entrepreneurs will be honoured, and agreements will be signed under the 'Future 100' initiative, a joint national initiative of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the Office of Government Development and the Future. A special report on the initiative will also be launched, outlining its key trends and outcomes.

'Investopia Bridge 2026' partners

'Investopia Bridge 2026' is supported by a number of leading institutions and companies. The list of strategic partners includes Innovo Group, PureHealth, 2PointZero, Standard Chartered, Dhow, EDGE, SkyKapital, ADCB, VEON, BTA Finance Limited, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Klickl, WIO Bank PJSC, and the National CSR Fund – MAJRA, alongside NG9 Holding as the Travel Partner and SOLAAX as the Technology Partner.

These partnerships reflect the diversity of the Investopia ecosystem and its reach across new economy sectors. They also underscore its role in bringing together investors, business leaders, and governments to explore new investment opportunities, support growth, and foster economic and investment partnerships globally.