Bitcoin Price Targets Best Q3 In Nine Years: Key Week Updates

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin is trading under a fresh layer of resistance as the market heads toward multiple major candle closes this week, with investors focused on upcoming US macro data and the durability of key technical levels. Despite a strong quarter for BTC -up more than 40% in Q3-short-term momentum has cooled after liquidity dynamics on exchange order books began to shift.

BTC also posted its strongest weekly close since late January at $84,450, but then slipped to around one-week lows near $82,557, highlighting how quickly sentiment can change when derivatives liquidity moves.

Bitcoin 's highest weekly close since late January came at $84,450, followed by a drop to roughly $82,557 as liquidity conditions on exchanges tightened. Traders are increasingly leaning toward a hawkish path for US rates: CME Group's FedWatch Tool shows rising odds of a 0.25% hike in October. Market analysts are watching $82,500 closely, framing it as a make-or-break support level for a bullish continuation pattern. Quarterly and monthly closes-expected on Wednesday-could add volatility around widely tracked technical price areas.

Key takeawaysLiquidity shifts cap upside ahead of major closes

On Sunday's weekly close, BTC weakened alongside broader risk sentiment, with Cointelegraph reporting that crypto tracked declines tied to US stock-market futures. After that shift, BTC/USD fell below $83,000 and reached one-week lows, though the weekly close remained its best since late January.

Part of the near-term hesitation appears to be tied to order-book liquidity. According to CoinGlass liquidation heatmap data cited in the report, roughly $30 million in ask liquidity clustered near $85,700 on Monday. The spot market then declined quickly, suggesting that these liquidity“walls” may have acted as an immediate ceiling for buyers.

Investors will now watch how the market behaves as it approaches multiple high-importance time markers. Wednesday is set to bring the September monthly close and the Q3 quarterly close. Cointelegraph notes these are expected to align around significant BTC price levels, which tends to amplify both positioning and volatility in derivatives.

Tracked levels: where bulls need to hold and where resistance sits

As BTC trades below several prominent benchmarks, analysts and onchain commentators are mapping the next likely battlegrounds. Above current spot, the report highlights the 2026 yearly open at $88,700 and a cost basis level for US spot Bitcoin ETF investors around $86,000. Those figures matter because they represent zones where supply and profit-taking incentives can change.

Downside areas referenced include a cost basis for Bitcoin corporate treasuries near $80,500 and the True Market Mean around $76,700. Another data point from CryptoQuant points to realized cost basis for Bitcoin investors who acquired BTC one to four weeks ago, currently around $78,300-an important figure because this cohort is often more reactive to short-term volatility.

On performance, BTC's Q3 gain of just over 40% is described as its best quarter since 2017. CoinGlass data cited in the report places the typical average Q3 return since 2013 at roughly 8.6%, while Q4 averages around 77% over the same period-an asymmetry that helps explain why traders are paying close attention to whether this quarter's strength can extend.

Macro focus: Fed expectations, PCE, and labor data

The next drivers for BTC may be traditional macro catalysts-especially rate expectations. Cointelegraph states that US inflation and labor data are due in the coming days, and that markets are leaning into hawkish Federal Reserve assumptions.

Wednesday's US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report for August is expected, according to the report, to show 3.6% year-on-year and 0.3% month-on-month. PCE is referenced as the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, with the report attributing this characterization to remarks made by Fed chair Kevin Warsh at the Jackson Hole economic symposium last month.

Rate pricing remains central. After the Fed raised rates by 0.25% at its September meeting (as referenced by Cointelegraph), CME Group's FedWatch Tool data shows odds favoring another 0.25% hike at the October meeting, followed by a pause in January and resumed hikes in March. The report specifically notes that October hike odds have increased from 57.7% a week earlier to 70.3% as of Monday.

Energy-market volatility is also in play. The report links market sensitivity to developments around the US-Iran conflict and associated oil price moves, citing Reuters coverage. Reuters quoted Hamad Hussain of Capital Economics warning that while higher transit flows through the Strait of Hormuz are easing upward price pressure, the broader oil market remains in deficit.

Technical debate: $82,500 as a make-or-break support

Beyond macro inputs, the near-term technical question is whether Bitcoin can defend $82,500. The report frames this level as crucial for repeating a recovery dynamic seen around the end of the 2022 bear market.

Analyst Rekt Capital, as cited in the article, is monitoring an inverse head-and-shoulders structure on the weekly chart. This kind of pattern is commonly interpreted as a potential bullish reversal structure when it forms and then triggers a successful retest.

The report draws a parallel to 2023, when BTC/USD completed an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, followed by a sideways range and accumulation near $30,000 before the next phase of the bull market. In the current cycle, Rekt Capital argues that the analogous“top” of the earlier accumulation structure is near $82,500, and that confirmation would depend on price turning that level into durable support.

As quoted in the report, Rekt Capital added that if BTC fails to hold $82,500 as support, there's a risk of reverting back into a broader $60,000–$80,000 range and retracing within it. The practical implication for traders is straightforward: the market is not just asking“Can BTC bounce?” but“Can BTC absorb selling pressure at a historically meaningful threshold?”

Previous Cointelegraph coverage referenced in the report also points to onchain indicators behaving in ways that resembled the period around the end of the 2022 bear market-suggesting investors are looking for alignment between price structure and underlying accumulation behavior.

Heading into Wednesday's September monthly close and Q3 quarterly close, traders will likely focus on whether liquidity-driven resistance can be cleared above $86,000–$88,700 while simultaneously testing if $82,500 can remain firmly defended. With PCE and nonfarm payrolls on the near horizon, the market's next move may hinge as much on rate expectations as it does on technical structure.

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