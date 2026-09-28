Ministry Of Health (MOH), Liberia Pharmacy Board Commemorate World Pharmacists Day

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Liberia Pharmacy Board, has commemorated World Pharmacists Day 2026 in Ganta City, Nimba County, under the theme“Empowering Pharmacists for Healthier Futures.”

The commemoration concluded a five-day World Pharmacists Week celebration featuring a series of activities to promote the profession and highlight its contribution to healthier communities. Activities included radio talk shows, volunteer services at John F. Kennedy Medical Center, Redemption Hospital, E&J Medical Center, JDJ Memorial Health Center, and Ganta Methodist Hospital, and health awareness sessions in schools.

The commemoration also featured community outreach and health testing at the Ganta General Market, followed by a parade through the principal streets of Ganta City to Prince Y. Johnson University, where the main indoor program was held.

Speaking during the occasion, keynote speaker Dr. Menmon P.Z. Dunah emphasized the essential role pharmacists play in strengthening Liberia's healthcare system. He called for increased government investment in pharmacy education, greater opportunities for pharmacists to serve in leadership positions, postgraduate training through the West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists, and the full integration of pharmacists into national health programs.

Dr. Dunah specifically highlighted the importance of pharmacists' involvement in areas including immunization, antimicrobial stewardship, maternal and child health, and emergency response.

“Empowering Pharmacists for Healthier Futures is both timely and significant,” Dr. Dunah said, urging stakeholders to recognize pharmacists as essential partners in delivering quality healthcare services across Liberia.

As part of the scientific session, Dr. Joshua T. Peters, Jr., Director of Pharmaceutical Services at the Ministry of Health and Chief Pharmacist of the Republic of Liberia, delivered a presentation titled“The Effects of Drugs and Substance Abuse: A Call to Action.”

Dr. Peters challenged young pharmacists to take their knowledge and expertise beyond health facilities and return to their communities to help address the growing challenges associated with drug and substance abuse.

“We gather not merely to celebrate our historic lineage as compounders and dispensers of medicines... but to confront the defining public health crisis of our generation,” Dr. Peters stated.

The 2026 World Pharmacists Week celebration provided an opportunity to recognize the contributions of pharmacists while strengthening dialogue around the profession's expanding role in Liberia's health system.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Liberia.