African Petroleum Producers' Organization (APPO) National Oil Company (NOC) Chief Executive Officers (Ceos) To Drive Africa's Energy Integration Agenda At African Energy Week (AEW) 2026

Africa's national oil company leaders will gather in Cape Town during African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 to address how greater cooperation can translate the continent's energy resources into stronger regional markets, infrastructure and investment opportunities. The 8th Meeting of the APPO NOC CEOs' Forum, sponsored by the African Petroleum Producers' Organization (APPO), will take place on October 12, bringing together senior executives to work through a wide-ranging agenda spanning refining, gas and LNG, financing, digitalization, local content and regulatory cooperation.

The meeting comes as African countries face a common challenge: developing energy resources at a scale capable of supporting industrialization while reducing reliance on imported fuels, fragmented infrastructure and external financing. For national oil companies, greater cooperation can provide a route to combining markets, infrastructure and technical capabilities around projects that may be difficult to develop on a country-by-country basis.

Regional refining and petroleum-product integration will be a major focus. The CEOs will consider an African refining model, including potential regional hubs of at least 150,000 barrels per day and integrated facilities incorporating deep conversion, reforming and petrochemicals. The agenda also calls for discussion of an African petroleum-products exchange platform, harmonized product specifications and mechanisms to facilitate mutual recognition and more efficient customs procedures.

These initiatives are directly relevant to investment. Larger, more integrated markets can provide project developers with greater certainty around demand and offtake, while coordinated infrastructure can improve the economics of refining, storage, transportation and petrochemical projects. The forum will also examine hedging strategies designed to manage downside exposure and portfolio volatility in oil and gas investments.

Gas and LNG cooperation will form another core pillar of the discussions. NOC CEOs will consider regional platforms, long-term LNG contracts anchored in Africa and multi-country gas-to-power and gas-to-LPG programs. The focus reflects the opportunity to use Africa's gas resources not only for international LNG markets but also to support domestic electricity generation, industrial activity and cleaner alternatives to more carbon-intensive fuels.

Financing will sit alongside these project discussions. The agenda includes structuring opportunities with the Africa Energy Bank and Afreximbank, developing offtake and throughput term sheets and identifying bankable projects for 2027. This emphasis on African financial institutions is particularly relevant as governments and NOCs seek to mobilize capital for large-scale energy infrastructure while strengthening the continent's capacity to finance its own development priorities.

The forum will also examine how digital platforms can make African energy markets more connected. Proposed APPO platforms cover supplier and certification directories, tenders and finance access, research and development, training, intellectual property and business intelligence. Alongside these commercial tools, CEOs will discuss methane and flaring, carbon capture and storage, asset integrity and the harmonization of petroleum regimes across APPO member countries.

The meeting is expected to conclude with resolutions and a 2027 roadmap with key performance indicators, giving the discussions a practical implementation focus.

“NOCs have a central role in building the infrastructure and markets that Africa needs to turn its energy resources into broader economic value,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.“The APPO NOC CEOs' Forum is important because it brings the continent's energy companies together around practical questions of refining, gas development, financing, market integration and cooperation. Turning those discussions into bankable projects and stronger regional markets will be critical to attracting investment and strengthening Africa's energy security.”

The 8th Meeting of the APPO NOC CEOs' Forum will take place during AEW 2026 in Cape Town, providing investors and industry stakeholders with a direct view of the priorities shaping cooperation among Africa's national energy companies.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.