How Matt Damon's 2006 Zambia Trip Inspired A Water Nonprofit Now Reaching 92 Million People

MENAFN - Live Mint) American actor and film producer Matt Damon started his water mission in 2006 after witnessing the struggle for access to water in a Zambian village while filming in sub-Saharan Africa. He went on to found the H2O Africa Foundation that year, beginning a nearly two-decade effort that has since evolved into a global campaign reaching more than 92 million people through Water.

Damon spoke about that journey during an appearance on Amy Poehler's podcast Good Hang with Amy Poehler, where he explained how his approach to the global water crisis changed from traditional projects such as drilling wells to a financing model designed to reach far more people.

Matt Damon's journey from H2O Africa to Water

Damon founded H2O Africa Foundation in 2006 to raise awareness and support safe-water initiatives across Africa. Two years later, he met water and sanitation expert Gary White at the Clinton Global Initiative. Their organisations eventually joined forces, leading to the creation of Water in 2009.

The experience also changed Damon's understanding of how the water crisis should be tackled. Rather than relying mainly on charity-funded infrastructure, Water developed a model that uses small loans to help people finance water and sanitation improvements.

Damon explained on the podcast that Water has now reached 92 million people through microfinance. He said that had the organisation continued relying on well-drilling alone, it would have taken about 600 years to reach the same scale.

“That 600 years is too long,” Amy Poehler responded during the conversation.

What Damon learned from the water crisis

Damon has previously spoken about the experience in Zambia that prompted him to become involved in the issue. During a water-collection trip in 2006, he met a 14-year-old girl who had ambitions of leaving her rural community, moving to Lusaka and becoming a nurse.

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Damon later realised that her ability to attend school and think about her future depended in part on access to a borewell near her home. The experience helped him understand that the water crisis was not simply about the availability of drinking water, but also about education, time and economic opportunity.

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He has since mentioned that the scale of the problem requires solutions that can be expanded beyond individual infrastructure projects. Water's current model focuses on financing and partnerships to help households gain access to safe water and sanitation.

Water reaches more than 92 million people

On Good Hang, Damon said described its microloan-based approach as both scalable and sustainable.

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Water currently says its work has reached more than 92 million people, including 9.9 million people in the past year alone. The organisation says its financing-based approach is designed to remove barriers that prevent people from accessing safe water and sanitation.

Damon also pointed listeners towards Water when asked what individuals could do to support the cause. He highlighted the organisation's Get Blue campaign, through which consumers can support the initiative through participating products and brands.