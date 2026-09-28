Alkagesta Receives Ecovadis Committed Badge

MENAFN - Pressat) Alkagesta has been awarded the EcoVadis Committed Badge, recognising the company's commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices across its global trading operations.

EcoVadis is one of the world's most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings, assessing companies across four pillars: Environment, Labour and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The assessment is evidence-based, evaluating the policies, reporting, and transparency of companies against internationally recognised sustainability standards. Achieving the Committed Badge reflects Alkagesta's performance across these criteria and provides a framework for continued improvement.

The recognition sits alongside Alkagesta's broader ESG commitments, which include ISCC and CORSIA certification for sustainable aviation fuel trading, access to EU ETS allowances, and ongoing investment in environmental research initiatives such as the Clean Caspian startup - an Alkagesta-backed initiative developing chemical technologies for oil spill remediation in marine ecosystems.

Orkhan Rustamov, CEO of Alkagesta, commented: "Receiving the EcoVadis Committed Badge reflects the work being done across Alkagesta to embed responsible business practices into how we operate - not as a separate agenda, but as part of how we run the business day to day. As a company trading commodities that sit at the heart of the global economy, we take seriously our responsibility to operate with integrity and transparency. We see this as a foundation to build on, and we will continue to raise our standards across the areas EcoVadis measures."