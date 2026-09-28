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Airboss Of America Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:49 AM EST - AirBoss of America Corp.: Announced that AirBoss Defense Group, AirBoss Manufactured Products' defense business, has been awarded a five-year framework contract for its Bandolier lightweight, multipurpose energetic system by a NATO partner nation, with an option to renew for an additional five years. Accompanying the framework contract is an initial delivery order worth up to US$12.5 million. AirBoss of America Corp. shares T are trading down $0.15 at $6.75.
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