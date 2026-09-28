403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Troilus Mining Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - Troilus Mining Corp.: Has received a credit-approved commitment letter from KfW IPEX-Bank and Societe Generale to underwrite a total of US$850 million in debt financing to support the development of its Troilus Gold-Copper Project in Québec. This commitment forms part of a planned total anticipated US$1.1-billion debt financing package, which includes a proposed US$250-million contribution from Export Development Canada that remains subject to EDC's final approvals. Troilus Mining Corp. shares T are trading down $0.15 at $2.01.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment