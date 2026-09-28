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Nextsource Materials Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - NextSource Materials Inc.: Has executed a binding Share Subscription Agreement with Hanwa Co. Ltd., a major Japanese trading company, and the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, an agency of the Japanese government, establishing the definitive framework for their strategic partnership and investment in the Company's Battery Anode Facility in Abu Dhabi, UAE. NextSource Materials Inc. shares T are trading up $0.035 at $0.29.
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