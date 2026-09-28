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Metatek Group Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:03 AM EST - Metatek Group Ltd.: Today provided an operational update on its ongoing data acquisition programmes in Japan and Azerbaijan. Metatek Group Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.10 at $3.00.
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