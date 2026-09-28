Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tilray Brands, Inc.

Tilray Brands, Inc.


2026-09-28 10:22:23
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:09 AM EST - Tilray Brands, Inc.: Announced that its BrewDog brand, a leader in U.K. craft beer and one of the world's most recognized beer brands, unveiled a series of senior leadership appointments designed to strengthen execution, sharpen brand and commercial focus, and support BrewDog's next phase of growth across the United Kingdom and international markets. Tilray Brands, Inc. shares T are trading down $0.05 at $5.78.

MENAFN28092026000212011056ID1111726977



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search