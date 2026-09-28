DEADLINE ALERT For RXT, BE, CAPR, And WSE: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to ....

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT )

Class Period: May 7, 2026 – July 8, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 28, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company's enterprise AI efforts would require Rackspace to significantly re-prioritize its capacity and capital away from the profitable Private Cloud segment; (2) that Rackspace's Public Cloud revenue was declining as customers contracted directly with hyperscale cloud platforms; (3) that, as a result, Rackspace was likely to significantly reduce a material portion of its Public Cloud infrastructure resale business; (4) as a result, the Company's fiscal year 2026 revenue would be significantly impacted; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Rackspace shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE )

Class Period: February 27, 2026 – July 8, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 28, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Bloom Energy obtained scandium through intermediaries who sourced the metal from China; (2) that, as a result, the Company understated the extent to which it relied on scandium from China; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis

If you are a Bloom Energy shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR )

Class Period: December 17, 2026 – July 26, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 28, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company adopted changes to the pre-specified statistical analysis plan used to analyze clinical data for Deramiocel; (2) that the FDA had not agreed to those changes before the Company resubmitted the Deramiocel BLA; (3) that, as a result, there was a significant risk that the FDA could conclude the clinical results did not provide substantial evidence of effectiveness of Deramiocel; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, there was a substantial risk to regulatory approval of Deramiocel for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Capricor shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Wise Group plc (NASDAQ: WSE )

Class Period: May 11, 2026 – July 23, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 29, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between May 11, 2026 and July 23, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) in order to have a successful debut on the NASDAQ, defendants materially understated Wises regulatory risks as a result of its materially deficient anti-money laundering efforts, as well as insufficient efforts to prevent the financing of terrorism; and (2) as a result, defendants statements about Wises business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a Wise shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to ..., or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

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