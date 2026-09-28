Dubai International Electric Vehicles Exhibition And Conference (EV World 2026), 1012 November 2026, Positions Dubai As A Global EV Investment Hub

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inaugural Dubai event, held in partnership with RTA, targets OEMs, investors and infrastructure players eyeing the Middle East's fast growing EV market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global EV industry is entering a new phase of scale, and the Middle East is emerging as one of its most strategic growth markets. For global OEMs, electric vehicle manufacturers, charging infrastructure providers, battery companies, investors, and mobility technology firms, the region is no longer a future opportunity, it is an active expansion market.

According to the International Energy Agency, electric cars are expected to represent around 28% of global new car sales in 2026, with more than 100 countries recording EV sales growth in 2025. BloombergNEF similarly projects that more than 23 million passenger EVs will be sold globally in 2026, accounting for approximately 27% of global passenger vehicle sales

As EV adoption expands, global mobility companies are increasingly prioritizing markets where policy, investment, infrastructure, and demand are moving in the same direction. The Middle East is gaining momentum because of its economic diversification agendas, national sustainability strategies, public private partnerships, and growing investment in future mobility, clean transport, and smart infrastructure.

The region's growth outlook is significant. The GCC electric vehicle market is forecast to grow from USD 11.64 billion in 2026 to USD 31.66 billion by 2031, according to Mordor Intelligence. This growth is creating opportunities across the full mobility value chain, from electric vehicles, commercial fleets, charging infrastructure, batteries, and energy storage to smart mobility software and renewable energy integration.

The UAE is playing a central role in shaping this market. The UAE National Electric Vehicles Policy aims to establish a national EV charging network, regulate the EV market, reduce energy consumption in the transport sector by 20%, and increase the share of electric vehicles to 50% of total vehicles on UAE roads by 2050. In Dubai, EV infrastructure is advancing quickly, with the number of EV charging points reaching 2,223 by the end of Q1 2026, including DEWA's EV Green Charger stations and DEWA-licensed independent charge point operators.

Dubai's strategic value lies in its ability to connect global companies with the UAE, GCC, wider Middle East, Africa, and international trade routes. With advanced infrastructure, a strong innovation ecosystem, smart city ambitions, and a global business environment, Dubai is increasingly positioned as a regional launchpad for EV investment, mobility innovation, and sustainable transportation partnerships.

Against this backdrop, EV World 2026 is the Middle East's inaugural business platform dedicated to electric mobility, smart infrastructure, and sustainable transport. Organized in strategic partnership with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the event takes place from 10–12 November 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The debut edition is expected to welcome more than 10,000 visitors, 300+ exhibitors, 70+ speakers, 30+ partners, and 100+ delegates from across the global mobility ecosystem, spanning electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, batteries and energy storage, fleet and commercial mobility, smart mobility, air mobility, autonomous vehicles, and renewable energy

For international exhibitors, EV World offers more than visibility. It provides direct access to government decision makers, regional partners, distributors, investors, infrastructure developers, fleet operators, and industry leaders shaping the next phase of the Middle East EV market. The platform is designed to support market entry, business matchmaking, investment dialogue, strategic partnerships, and long term regional expansion.

As global mobility brands evaluate where the next wave of EV growth takes shape, the Middle East is becoming a priority market. The region combines policy momentum, capital availability, infrastructure readiness, and rising demand for cleaner, smarter, and more connected transport solutions.

Media contact:

Marina Mounir William

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