DDC Enterprise Filed Annual Report On Form 20-F On April 21, 2026
DDC will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to..., or by post to DDC Enterprise Limited, 301 S McDowell Street Suite 125, Charlotte, NC 28204 United States.
About DDC
DDC Enterprise Limited is participating proactively in the corporate Bitcoin treasury evolution while maintaining its foundation as a leading global Asian food platform. The Company has strategically positioned Bitcoin as a core reserve asset while continuing to expand its portfolio of culinary brands. DDC is at the forefront of public companies integrating Bitcoin into their financial architecture. For more information, visit .
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