HDB Shareholder Alert: HDFC Bank Limited Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries: HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) allegedly routed approximately Rs 45 crore ($4.7 million) of deposit inducements through its marketing budget, and holders of HDB American Depositary Shares are urged to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies institutional investors in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between July 17, 2023 and May 26, 2026. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

HDB American Depositary Shares declined a cumulative $3.11 per share, across two disclosure events, settling at a closing price of $23.78 on May 27, 2026. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by October 13, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Funds, advisers, and trustees that held HDB ADSs across the Class Period may carry losses spread over multiple accounts and mandates. The pleading asserts that positive statements about the Bank's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading because payments allegedly structured as marketing spend were, in substance, deposit inducements. Each ADS represents three equity shares, so aggregate exposure at the fund level can be substantially larger than a per-share figure suggests.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Fiduciaries with discretionary authority may wish to document whether HDB positions held during the Class Period generated recoverable losses.

Lead plaintiff status is generally awarded to the movant with the largest documented financial interest that is otherwise adequate and typical.

Serving as lead plaintiff provides direct oversight of counsel, litigation strategy, and settlement posture, without increasing an individual claimant's recovery.

Institutions that decline to seek appointment remain absent class members and may still participate in any court-approved recovery.

Custodial and transfer-agent records are typically sufficient to substantiate Class Period purchases of HDB ADSs. Evaluations are conducted at no cost and without obligation.

Case Summary

As averred in the complaint, the Class Period began with the Bank's July 17, 2023 quarterly results and closed after a May 27, 2026 newspaper report describing payments of approximately Rs 45 crore to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, allegedly used to fund a 6.01% deposit rate representing a 2.51% markup over rates offered to other savings customers. The complaint charges that reported net interest income and operating expenses were consequently misstated and that internal control representations lacked a reasonable basis.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and the allegations here concerning payments allegedly routed through a marketing budget raise questions that sophisticated holders may wish to examine closely," -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HDB Lawsuit

Q: How much did HDB stock drop? A: HDFC's American depository share price fell approximately $2.09, or about 7.28% to close at $26.62 on March 18, 2026. The stock fell a further approximate $1.02, or 4.1% to ultimately close at $23.78 on May 27, 2026.

Q: What specific misstatements does the HDB lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges HDFC Bank Limited made materially false or misleading statements regarding its net interest income, operating expenses, regulatory compliance, and internal controls during the Class Period. When reporting revealed that payments were allegedly disguised as sponsorship of a road safety campaign to fund above-market deposit interest, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the HDB class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What if I already sold my HDB shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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