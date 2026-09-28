UWMC DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds UWM Holdings Corporation Investors Of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A securities class action alleges UWM Holdings abandoned its longstanding "natural hedge" operating model for an active MSR hedging position tied to the Two Harbors deal, without telling shareholders how its internal risk controls had changed.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or acquired UWMC securities between March 9, 2026 and August 5, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

UWMC shares fell $0.64, or 34.78%, to close at $1.20 on August 6, 2026, down from a Class Period high of $4.04 on March 10, 2026. The Company reported a $603.2 million interest rate derivatives loss, a $451.9 million second-quarter net loss, and a 43.6% year-over-year decline in total equity. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by October 13, 2026.

The Alleged Departure From the "Natural Hedge" Operating Model

UWM's public filings described origination volume as a built-in offset to servicing value: when rates fall, MSR values decline but loan production rises. The action contends that while this framework was being described to shareholders, the Company had in practice taken an active derivatives position on its mortgage servicing rights ahead of the proposed $1.3 billion Two Harbors Investment Corp. acquisition, a change in operating posture that was not disclosed.

Alleged Risk Management Gaps by the Numbers



MSR hedging was allegedly initiated in anticipation of an acquisition that would have roughly doubled the size of the servicing book being managed.

The Two Harbors agreement was terminated in March 2026 after a competing offer, and a June 2026 renewed negotiation window expired without a deal, as pleaded.

The hedge position allegedly remained in place while the underlying transaction rationale had fallen away, and rates moved unfavorably.

Results reported August 5, 2026 included a $603.2 million derivatives loss and a $451.9 million quarterly net loss.

Total equity declined 43.6% year over year, reflecting the net loss and derivative-related charges. Full year 2026 revenue guidance of $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion, issued March 9, 2026, was framed as achievable even without the Two Harbors transaction, plaintiffs allege.

Why the Alleged Operating Change Matters to Shareholders

"The complaint raises questions about whether shareholders were told that UWM's approach to managing mortgage servicing rights risk had shifted materially from what its filings described. Investors evaluating a lender's exposure depend on accurate descriptions of how that exposure is actually being managed." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY - Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until October 13, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UWMC Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the UWMC investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased UWMC stock or securities between March 9, 2026 and August 5, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the UWMC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges UWM Holdings Corporation made materially false or misleading statements regarding its mortgage servicing rights hedging strategy and risk mitigation efforts during the Class Period. When the Company disclosed a $603.2 million interest rate derivatives loss and an over-hedged position tied to the terminated Two Harbors transaction, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the UWMC class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is the UWMC lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is October 13, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my UWMC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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