SMPL Shareholder Alert: The Simply Good Foods Company Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries: A securities class action alleges Simply Good Foods overstated the success of its $280 million OWYN integration while portfolio values eroded, with more than 70% of the acquisition price ultimately written off.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies institutional investors in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between October 24, 2024 and April 8, 2026. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

SMPL common stock fell from Class Period highs above $40 per share to less than $11 per share by Class Period end, a decline exceeding 70%, or more than $29 per share. The Company recorded a cumulative $200 million impairment on OWYN assets, more than 70% of the $280 million purchase price. The lead plaintiff deadline is October 13, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Funds that accumulated SMPL positions during the Class Period may hold among the largest documented losses in this matter. The pleading asserts that management repeatedly represented the OWYN integration as progressing as planned and later as largely completed, while, as averred, key personnel departures, an inflated general and administrative cost structure, and unresolved product quality problems were already degrading the brand's performance.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Funds with a duty to monitor portfolio holdings may wish to document SMPL purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid during the Class Period.

Fiscal 2026 net sales guidance was ultimately cut to a range of negative 7% to negative 10%, after the Company had previously guided to roughly flat sales.

The complaint charges that a $187 million impairment against OWYN brand intangibles was disclosed on April 9, 2026, alongside a reported quarterly OWYN sales contraction of nearly 17%.

Lead plaintiff appointment carries no additional cost and does not increase an individual claimant's recovery; it provides oversight of counsel and case strategy.

Investors who sold at a loss during or after the Class Period may still be eligible class members. Absent class members need take no action before the deadline to preserve participation in any eventual recovery.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and the alleged $200 million write-down of the OWYN assets suggests losses that pension funds and asset managers may wish to quantify. Documented losses of this scale often support a strong lead plaintiff application." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the SMPL Lawsuit

Q: How much did SMPL stock drop? A: The action contends that shares declined more than 70% from Class Period highs of more than $40 per share. Specifically, over a two-day period, shares declined approximately 27%, or nearly $4 per share, to close at $10.44 per share on April 10, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the SMPL lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges The Simply Good Foods Company made materially false or misleading statements regarding the integration and performance of the OWYN acquisition, including representations that the integration was progressing as planned and had gone well, during the Class Period. When the failed integration, product quality issues, and impairment charges were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the SMPL class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my SMPL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

... \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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