Liquid Biopsy With Emphasis On Cancer Market To Reach $8.0 Billion By 2031, Driven By Rising Cancer Incidence And Precision Medicine Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “According to BCC Research, the global liquid biopsy market with emphasis on cancer is projected to grow from $3.6 billion in 2025 to $8 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 14.1%, driven by rising cancer incidence, growing demand for early detection and the expanding role of precision medicine.”

Boston, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global liquid biopsy market is projected to grow from $3.6 billion in 2025 to $8.0 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% from 2026 to 2031, according to the newly published BCC Research report, Liquid Biopsy with Emphasis on Cancer: Global Markets. BCC Research identifies sustained diagnostic demand, next-generation sequencing (NGS) advancements, and the accelerating shift toward precision oncology as the primary forces reshaping this market.

Key Findings

. The global liquid biopsy market is forecast to expand at a 14.1% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, reaching $8.0 billion, underpinned by the growing global cancer burden. In the U.S. alone, approximately 2.1 million new cancer cases and more than 626,000 deaths are projected in 2026, sustaining high demand for repeated, actionable diagnostic testing.

. North America is the dominant regional market, commanding a 48.4% share, reflecting the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, established reimbursement frameworks, high clinical adoption rates, and concentration of leading liquid biopsy developers.

. Liquid biopsy's clinical advantages over traditional tissue biopsy are accelerating adoption. As a minimally invasive alternative, it enables repeat testing, provides a comprehensive view of tumor heterogeneity, and allows real-time monitoring - overcoming procedural risks and access limitations associated with conventional tissue sampling.

. Declining NGS costs and technological innovation are expanding clinical utility. Advances including ultra-deep sequencing, longer read lengths, and sophisticated bioinformatics tools have enabled detection of low-frequency mutations in circulating cell-free DNA (cfDNA), bringing liquid biopsy within reach of a broader patient population.

. Emerging technologies are poised to extend market opportunity significantly. Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) tests, artificial intelligence and machine learning integration, digital PCR for ultra-sensitive ctDNA detection, exosome-based platforms, multi-omics integration, and cfDNA methylation analysis represent the next frontier of liquid biopsy innovation.

. The competitive landscape includes established diagnostics leaders and high-growth innovators, among them Guardant Health Inc., Natera Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., Illumina Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Myriad Genetics Inc., Personalis Inc., and Freenome Holdings Inc.

Market Drivers

Two structural forces are converging to make liquid biopsy a cornerstone of modern oncology. First, the scale and trajectory of global cancer incidence - with lung cancer alone accounting for approximately 229,000 projected new U.S. cases in 2026 - creates a large, recurring patient population requiring dynamic, noninvasive biomarker testing. Second, the precision medicine paradigm demands continuous genomic profiling to guide therapy selection, monitor treatment response, and detect resistance mutations in real time - needs that tissue biopsy is clinically and logistically ill-suited to meet at scale.

Government investment further reinforces the growth trajectory. Canada's $41 million commitment to cancer prevention research, India's National Cancer Clinical Trials Alliance and Liquid Biopsy Foundation, and the NIH's $7 billion National Cancer Institute budget provide the clinical validation infrastructure that accelerates regulatory approval and market adoption. Growing public awareness of early cancer detection benefits is simultaneously expanding the addressable patient population beyond late-stage diagnosis into proactive screening.

Investment Considerations

The liquid biopsy market presents a compelling long-term growth thesis for investors positioned in oncology diagnostics and precision medicine. However, key risk factors warrant attention: reimbursement coverage remains inconsistent across major markets - particularly in Europe, where access is largely confined to clinical trials - while early-stage sensitivity limitations and the absence of standardized analytical protocols constrain clinical confidence and slow physician adoption. Fluctuating U.S. tariff policies on laboratory equipment and sequencing reagents introduce cost pressure that could compress margins and delay R&D timelines. Companies with strong clinical evidence, established healthcare partnerships, and diversified product portfolios - including Guardant Health, Natera, Illumina, and Roche - are best positioned to capture disproportionate market share as reimbursement landscapes evolve and MCED tests move toward broader regulatory approval.

About the Report

Liquid Biopsy with Emphasis on Cancer: Global Markets provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation by technology and application, competitive intelligence across leading and emerging players, and a detailed forecast through 2031.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

For media inquiries, email ... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

CONTACT: BCC Research LLC 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109... | +1 781-489-7301