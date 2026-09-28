REPL Investor Alert: Replimune Group, Inc. Securities Class Action Notice - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Institutional holders of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff options in a securities class action alleging the Company did not disclose that its RP1 trial designs failed to address study-design concerns the FDA had previously communicated

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies institutional investors in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between October 20, 2025 and April 10, 2026. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

REPL shares closed at a Class Period high of $10.73 on December 8, 2025 and closed at $1.70 on April 13, 2026, a cumulative decline of approximately $9.03 per share, or 84.16%. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by October 5, 2026.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, asset managers, investment advisers, and other fiduciaries that accumulated REPL positions during the Class Period may hold among the largest documented losses in the proposed class. The pleading asserts that Replimune told the market its biologics license resubmission for RP1 was treated by the FDA as a complete response to the July 2025 complete response letter, while the FDA later stated that previously communicated study design concerns were not addressed and that the contribution of RP1 could not be isolated from nivolumab.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations



Funds holding REPL during October 20, 2025 through April 10, 2026 may have recoverable losses tied to the alleged inflation in the share price.

The complaint charges that the resubmission relied on data from an early unplanned analysis covering only 40 patients, roughly 10% of the planned 400-patient enrollment.

The April 10, 2026 complete response letter stated that this data was insufficient to support an efficacy claim.

Fiduciaries commonly document whether monitoring policies require evaluation of securities class action claims as plan assets.

Lead plaintiff service involves oversight of counsel and case strategy on behalf of the class, and does not by itself increase an individual recovery. Loss evaluations are provided at no cost and without obligation.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and their loss magnitude often shapes who the court appoints to lead. The allegations here concern whether shareholders were adequately informed about known regulatory study-design concerns before the April 2026 decision." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION - Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the REPL Lawsuit

Q: How much did REPL stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 84.16% from the Class Period high, a decline of $9.03 per share, after the Company disclosed the FDA's complete response letter rejecting the RP1 biologics license application. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the REPL lawsuit? A: The complaint names Replimune Group, Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What court was the REPL class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do REPL investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my REPL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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