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Norsk Hydro: Hydro To Receive EUR 28 Million Compensation Following Wind Farm Sale


2026-09-28 10:19:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hydro agreed in 2025 to a future settlement related to the long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Swedish wind farm Cloud Snurran AB. An agreement to sell the wind park has now been entered into and Hydro expects to receive its settlement compensation following the sale.

The settlement agreement regarding the voluntary termination of the long-term power purchase agreement was entered into in July 2025. According to the agreement, Hydro's ultimate compensation depends on the realized value from a future sale and an agreed value sharing mechanism.

Following completion of the transaction, Hydro expects to receive compensation of approximately EUR 28 million. The final amount remains subject to customary closing adjustments. Completion is expected mid-October 2026.

Investor contact:

Gerd Aalborg Aas
+47 913 05 534
...

Media contact:

Anders Vindegg
+47 938 64 271
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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