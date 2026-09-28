DVLT Shareholder Alert: October 5, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Datavault AI Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Promise vs. Reality: Datavault AI announced a $150 million strategic investment and a $2 million license fee, while a short-seller report alleged the counterparties held $4.1 million and $9,511 in cash, respectively

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP highlights the contrast between Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) promises and results for shareholders who purchased securities between September 4, 2024 and October 30, 2025. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

DVLT shares fell $0.49 per share, or 19.44%, to close at $2.03 on October 31, 2025. The Court has set October 5, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Promise

The Company projected a future built on marquee agreements. In September 2025, Datavault AI announced a securities purchase agreement for a "$150 million strategic investment" from Scilex Holding Company to fund a supercomputer and independent data exchanges. In October 2025, it announced a Nature's Miracle license carrying a "non-refundable license fee of $2 million" plus a 35 percent royalty, and in July 2025 described a Burke Products partnership positioned to deliver 2025 revenues within a defense sector where the U.S. budget alone was cited as exceeding $900 billion.

The Reality

Results revealed a very different picture, according to the complaint. A short-seller report published October 31, 2025 stated Scilex reported only $4.1 million in cash and equivalents, and that Nature's Miracle reported only $9,511 in cash in its most recent quarterly filing before the license announcement. The same report alleged Burke had never been awarded more than $4.5 million in contracts in any year since 2002, with contracts concerning ordinary equipment such as hoses, piping, fuses and electrical connectors.

Promise vs. Actual: By the Numbers



Promised Scilex investment: $150 million. Alleged Scilex cash on hand: $4.1 million.

Promised Nature's Miracle license fee: $2 million. Alleged Nature's Miracle cash: $9,511.

Promised defense-sector positioning tied to a $900 billion budget. Alleged Burke 2025 awards: approximately $3.1 million.

IP acquisition price paid for the Datavault Platform: $210 million. Trading activity on that platform was alleged to be minimal, if not non-existent. Alleged insider stock sale proceeds during the Class Period: over $73.8 million.



What the Lawsuit Alleges About the Gap

The complaint alleges Datavault AI overstated the value of certain partnerships and the activity on its Datavault Platform, creating a misleading picture of the Company's business. According to the complaint, investors purchased shares at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses after a short-seller report revealed contrary information.

"Companies that make specific promises to investors about future performance have an obligation to disclose known risks to those projections. The complaint alleges a substantial gap between the announced value of these partnerships and the resources available to fulfill them." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP - Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the DVLT Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the DVLT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Datavault AI Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the economic value of its corporate partnerships and the volume of trading activity on the Datavault Platform during the Class Period. The Company's stock price declined sharply after a short-seller report questioned the legitimacy and value of those partnerships and the reported platform activity.

Q: How much did DVLT stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 19.44%, a decline of $0.49 per share, to close at $2.03 after the October 31, 2025 report questioning the Company's announced partnerships, platform activity, and leadership history. Investors who purchased during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the DVLT investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased DVLT stock or securities between September 4, 2024 and October 30, 2025 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do DVLT investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at ... or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my DVLT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

... \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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