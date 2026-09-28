DTC's Blusdrtm MANET Radios Added To U.S. DCMA Blue List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ashburn, Va, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTC, a Codan company, today announced that the United States (U.S.) Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) has added three DTC BluSDRTM radios to the Blue List Framework: BluSDR-6, BluSDR-30, and BluSDR-90-UL. The inclusion brings DTC's range of BluSDR software-defined MANET radios onto the government's official reference for NDAA-compliant UAS components, strengthening DTC's position in the U.S. defense market for uncrewed systems.

“Having the BluSDR-6, BluSDR-30, and BluSDR-90-UL on the Blue List Framework is a major milestone for DTC and a meaningful advantage for platform developers,” said Matt Middaugh, VP of Unmanned Systems and Defense.“BluSDR is more than a single radio – it is a scalable communications architecture that allows integrators to match size, power, range and packaging to the platform while maintaining a common MANET IP Mesh foundation. Backed by DTC's engineering expertise, responsive support and dependable delivery, BluSDR provides a stronger path from platform design through deployment.”

Originally developed by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) as a continuous approach to rapidly vet commercial UAS technology, the Blue List is an aggregated reference for compliant unmanned systems and components approved for purchase and operation by the U.S. Government. Within the Blue List, the Framework identifies NDAA-compliant UAS components and software for government and industry partners.

Designed for the demanding size, weight, power and performance requirements of modern uncrewed platforms, the BluSDR family provides advanced communications capabilities across short-, medium-, long- and extra-long-range applications. The portfolio extends from ultra-compact OEM modules for weight-constrained platforms to rugged, high-power radios engineered for long-range operations.

At the core of the portfolio is DTC's MeshUltraTM family of MANET IP Mesh waveforms. BluSDR radios deliver resilient, high-throughput video, IP data and voice connectivity for command and control across uncrewed air, ground and maritime systems. Flexible form factors and multiple power levels enable developers to select the radio that best fits each platform without moving away from a common DTC communications architecture.

The Blue List Framework inclusion builds on DTC's established record of delivering secure, trusted communications technology for U.S. Government applications. DTC's MESH SDR Cryptography Module is independently validated to FIPS 140-3 Level 2 under National Institute of Standards and Technology Certificate #5327. The module provides AES-128 and AES-256 encryption and decryption functions, in addition to SHA2-256 and HMAC-SHA2-256 functionalities.

To learn more about the BluSDR family, visit .

About DTC

DTC is a provider of advanced communications systems supporting defense, public safety, and unmanned operations worldwide. As part of Codan Limited, DTC delivers solutions designed for reliability in complex and demanding operational environments.

CONTACT: Emily MacPherson DTC...