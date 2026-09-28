AVEX Shareholder Alert: October 20, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline In AEVEX Corp. Securities Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Board Chairman Brian Raduenz, who led AEVEX Corp. as CEO from 2017 until October 2025, signed IPO offering documents that a securities class action alleges concealed a pre-arranged plan to waive the 180-day lock-up protecting AVEX shareholders.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors that Brian Raduenz, Board Chairman of AEVEX Corp. (NYSE: AVEX) and its Chief Executive Officer from 2017 through October 2025, is named as an individual defendant in a securities class action brought on behalf of purchasers of AVEX Class A common stock between April 17, 2026 and June 4, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

AVEX shareholders lost roughly $900 million in market value across two June 2026 sessions, with shares falling approximately 16% on June 2 and a further 7% on June 5. The private equity seller collected $207.9 million in net proceeds from the secondary offering priced at $27.00 per share, while underwriters shared $8.1 million in additional fees. The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is October 20, 2026.

Raduenz's Role During the Class Period

The complaint identifies Raduenz as a signatory of the IPO offering documents, filed with the SEC on Form S-1/A on April 15, 2026 and as a final prospectus on Form 424B4 on April 20, 2026. Those documents stated that holders of substantially all Class A common stock would not sell or dispose of shares for 180 days after the prospectus date, through October 13, 2026. As named in the action, Raduenz sat as Chairman of a board that the Company's controlling stockholder had the right to designate in its entirety.

Raduenz's Alleged Role



Signed the IPO offering documents that described the 180-day lock-up as binding subject only to limited exceptions

Chaired the board of what the offering documents themselves called a "controlled company" under Sarbanes-Oxley and NYSE governance standards

Served as Chief Executive Officer from 2017 through October 2025, spanning the private equity ownership period preceding the April 2026 IPO

Held a position with access to material non-public information, including the terms of the Registration Rights Agreement the Company intended to enter into

Is alleged to have had the ability and opportunity to prevent or correct the offering documents before issuance Faces claims under Securities Act §§11, 12 and 15 and Exchange Act §§10(b) and 20(a)

Section 20(a) Context for Raduenz

The complaint charges that the registration statement framed any Company obligation to register the controlling stockholder's shares as arising only "following our initial public offering and the expiration of any related lock-up period." Instead, according to the lawsuit, a plan to waive the lock-up was already in place, and the waiver arrived 41 days after the IPO.

"Directors and officers who sign a registration statement bear personal responsibility for its accuracy, and the complaint here raises pointed questions about what the signatories knew regarding the durability of the lock-up they described to investors." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP - Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the AVEX Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the AVEX lawsuit? A: The complaint names AEVEX Corp. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley, along with the Company's controlling private equity stockholder and the underwriter representatives for the offerings.

Q: What specific misstatements does the AVEX lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges AEVEX Corp. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the permanence of the 180-day lock-up restricting its controlling stockholder from selling shares before October 13, 2026, while a pre-arranged plan to waive that lock-up for a secondary offering was allegedly already in place. When the secondary offering filings disclosed the waiver, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the AVEX class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my AVEX shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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