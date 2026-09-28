MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries: Institutional holders of Alibaba ADSs face substantial portfolio-level losses tied to allegations that the Company omitted its status as a designated Chinese military company and mischaracterized its AI "distillation" conduct.

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies institutional investors in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between June 26, 2025 and June 24, 2026. Request an institutional investor loss assessment. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (212) 363-7500.

BABA ADSs traded as high as $173.68 on October 9, 2025 and closed at $95.07 on June 25, 2026, a decline of $78.61 per ADS, or approximately 45%. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by October 5, 2026.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

For a fiduciary holding 500,000 ADSs acquired near the Class Period high, the alleged decline represents roughly $39.3 million in position-level erosion. Index funds, pension plans, and separately managed accounts with China-technology exposure may hold BABA across multiple mandates, and losses are frequently spread across custodians in ways that obscure aggregate exposure.

ERISA and Fiduciary Considerations

Plan fiduciaries generally have an obligation to evaluate and, where prudent, pursue plan assets that may be recoverable through securities litigation. The pleading asserts that Alibaba's annual report described its MIIT operating license requirement without warning that entities affiliated with the MIIT fall within the FY2025 NDAA definition of a "Chinese military company," and that the same filings named other Chinese issuers delisted over military-affiliation concerns while omitting Alibaba's own exposure.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and they are often best positioned to evaluate whether a case warrants active participation. In this matter, the complaint alleges that disclosures identified regulatory risks faced by peer companies while omitting the Company's own alleged status under the same framework." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



Document aggregate Class Period purchases across all custodians, sub-advisors, and commingled vehicles before evaluating options.

Institutions with the largest documented losses are typically best positioned for lead plaintiff consideration.

Serving as lead plaintiff provides oversight of counsel and case strategy without increasing the institution's pro rata recovery.

Absent class members retain the ability to participate in any recovery without applying for lead plaintiff status.

Securities class actions are generally handled on a contingency basis, with fees subject to court approval. As averred, the June 8, 2026 U.S. Department of Defense list and the June 24, 2026 Bloomberg report regarding Anthropic PBC's allegations of 28.8 million exchanges through roughly 25,000 fraudulent accounts preceded successive ADS declines of 3.9%, 2.7%, and 4.7%.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP - Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BABA Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the BABA investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased BABA stock or securities between June 26, 2025 and June 24, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BABA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Alibaba made materially false or misleading statements regarding its status under the FY2025 NDAA as an entity affiliated with the MIIT, and characterized unauthorized distillation of third-party AI models as hypothetical or inadvertent. When the Department of Defense designation and the Anthropic allegations became public, the ADS price declined.

Q: What court was the BABA class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts generally appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before October 5, 2026 to evaluate lead plaintiff options.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis, with no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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