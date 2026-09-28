1792 Exchange Launches 'The American Company': A National Call To Stewardship, Free Enterprise, And Civic Honor

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) In Honor of America's 250th, the public is invited to nominate businesses that earn the name; first American Stewardship Award to be presented July 4, 2027

- Douglas Napier, Executive Chairman and CEO of 1792 ExchangeWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In continuation of the celebration of the nation's 250th birthday, 1792 Exchange today launched "The American Company", a charter and national movement calling American enterprise back to the standard that built the most prosperous civilization in human history: responsible stewardship of the power the American system made possible.This is not a slogan. It is a summons.An American company is not defined by a state filing, a headquarters zip code, or a flag in the lobby. Geography is a starting point, not a standard. The American Company earns the name by honoring three obligations: civic identity, constitutional stewardship, and economic patriotism. It treats employees as free citizens, not managed subjects. It applies equal weights and measures. It invests in American workers and communities. It refuses to conscript corporate power into anyone's ideological campaign. It creates wealth, opportunity, and strength, and leaves the country stronger than it found it.“Two hundred and fifty years ago, business leaders pledged their fortunes to a country that had none,” said Douglas H. Napier, Executive Chairman and CEO of 1792 Exchange.“Robert Morris signed notes in his own name because merchants trusted him more than they trusted the United States. Hamilton argued for strong domestic manufacturing so that the republic could not be strangled without a shot. The Arsenal of Democracy converted factories because those leaders knew their companies and their country were bound to a single outcome. That instinct was never partisan. It was American. It is time to reclaim it.”The charter draws a bright line between stewardship and activism. Stewardship protects the speech of the employee whose views a company dislikes as readily as the speech it shares. Activism uses institutional power to pick winners and losers in the culture war. The American Company chooses stewardship. It gets back to business and raises the bar for how business is done.The public is invited to help name the models.1792 Exchange is launching a dedicated website where Americans can nominate companies that model the standards of the charter. These may be local Main Street shops or national corporations, so long as they meet the standards. Each month, 1792 Exchange will highlight one or more businesses that exemplify what it means to be an American Company. In July 2027 the organization will present the first American Stewardship Award to a company that has earned the name in practice, not merely claimed it.Business leaders are invited to read the charter, review their operations, and aspire to the standard that will lead the nation into its next chapter. The work of American enterprise is to create wealth and opportunity, grow the economy, strengthen communities, and make the Republic more prosperous and more free. That work is not optional. It is the weight every good citizen – and every good company – is called to pull.“A label claimed is not a label earned,” Napier said.“The American Company knows the difference and welcomes the measure. It asks to be judged by what it does with its power, not by what it says about itself. It understands the nation's strength and its own are the same thing. It is time for American corporations to act American.”Read the full charter, The American Company: A Charter for American Enterprise, and nominate a deserving company at: 1792exchange/American-CompanyTo schedule an interview with someone at 1792 or for more information, please contact Kate Milligan at:...

Kate Milligan

Lupe PR

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1792 Exchange Launches 'The American Company': A National Call to Stewardship, Free Enterprise, and Civic Honor News Provided By Lupe PR September 28, 2026, 14:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Politics, U.S. Politics



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