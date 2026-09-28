Tecta America Commercial Roofing Acquires Babilla Roofing

The national leader in commercial roofing expands presence in Indiana

ROSEMONT, IN, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tecta America, the nation's leading commercial roofing contractor, today announced the acquisition of Babilla Roofing, a well-established commercial roofing company headquartered in Gary, Indiana. The transaction represents Tecta America's third acquisition of 2026 and reflects the company's continued execution of a disciplined, long-term acquisition strategy focused on market expansion and partnership with high-quality operators.

Since 1985, Babilla Roofing has grown into one of Indiana's most trusted names in commercial roofing, built on a simple formula: show up, do the work right, and keep customers coming back. That reputation now spans re-roofing, new construction, and ongoing service and maintenance, a track record four decades in the making.

"We're thrilled to welcome Babilla Roofing to the Tecta family," said Kevin Palmer, President and CEO of Tecta America. "For four decades, Chuck Babilla and his team have built a company grounded in safety, strong people, and uncompromising quality. Those are the same values that guide everything we do at Tecta. We're proud to stand behind the Babilla name, and even more excited for what this team will build next."

Chuck Babilla will continue to lead the company as President, alongside the existing Babilla Roofing leadership team. The business will operate as Babilla Roofing, a Tecta America Company, LLC. As with every Tecta acquisition, all employees will remain in place, ensuring continuity for customers and preserving the company's culture and identity.

"We are extremely proud to join Tecta America," said Babilla. "For 40 years our people have been the reason customers trust us, and Tecta understood that from the very first time we spoke. Our name stays on the door, our team stays in place, and now we have the backing to grow more than we ever could on our own. That's the kind of partnership we were looking for, and with Tecta the future is brighter than ever."

Since its founding, Tecta America has partnered with commercial roofing contractors who want to secure the future of their businesses while maintaining the legacy they worked decades to build. Tecta does not rebrand its companies or replace their leadership; instead, it invests in their people, provides operational and financial support, and allows local teams to continue running their businesses with the autonomy that made them successful.

With more than 110 locations nationwide, Tecta America is the largest commercial roofing contractor in the United States. Built by roofers, for roofers, the company is recognized for industry-leading safety standards, quality workmanship, and a partnership philosophy focused on long-term stability. The company is an approved applicator for all major roofing manufacturers and serves a broad range of commercial clients nationwide.



Jessica Meyer

Tecta America

+1 312-405-0572

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Tecta America Commercial Roofing Acquires Babilla Roofing News Provided By Tecta America September 28, 2026, 14:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry



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