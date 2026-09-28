Alma Nature Shares Founder Story Behind Its Botanical Oil Collection

Dreamy Oil from the Alma Nature collection. Product image supplied by the brand.

Alma Nature, a Los Angeles small-batch oil brand.

Amit's Los Angeles oil brand began at home, grew through friends and family, and keeps everyday moments of care at the heart of its story.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Before Alma Nature became a Los Angeles oil brand, its story began at home: a mother looking more closely at the products she used to care for her child. For founder Amit, that personal search became a creative project, then a small-batch business shaped by the same questions that had started it.In the founder's story published on the Alma Nature website, Amit describes how her son's skin sensitivities prompted her to explore natural oils and begin making blends herself. The first bottles belonged to the life of her own family. As friends and relatives began asking about the oils, a project that started with one household gradually reached others.That interest encouraged Amit to deepen her knowledge and study aromatherapy. It also marked a turning point: the blends she was making at home became the beginning of a brand. Today, Alma Nature presents a collection of oils for babies, children, and mothers, made in small batches in Los Angeles.The website carries that family focus into the way the collection is presented. Instead of asking visitors to begin with a product name, its Shop by Moment navigation offers four familiar starting points: Bedtime, Bath time, Scalp & hair, and Everyday. They connect the bottles to parts of a family's day and give visitors another way to explore the range.The Our Story page also names botanicals such as lavender, chamomile, sweet almond and calendula. Individual product pages provide the details for each blend; the founder story explains the personal journey that led Amit to begin making them.The collection is also introduced in the brand's short product film, Alma Nature | The Collection, which features the original bottles and packaging. Visitors can explore the film alongside the founder story and individual product pages, taking time to read the information for each oil.For Amit, the beginnings of Alma Nature remain part of its identity: blends first made at home, interest from friends and family, and a decision to keep learning as the idea grew. The result is a brand with a family story at its center.Read the full founder story at almanatureoil and explore the collection through the site. Follow Alma Nature on Pinterest and Threads, or through the social profiles linked below, for more from the brand.

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Alma Nature | The Collection

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Alma Nature Shares Founder Story Behind Its Botanical Oil Collection News Provided By Contractor Growth September 28, 2026, 14:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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