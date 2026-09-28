MENAFN - EIN Presswire) San Francisco solar consultancy earns Consumer Ratings Institute recognition based on public review performance.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trio Solar has been named San Francisco Favorite by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's strong public review performance helping homeowners navigate solar energy solutions.

Trio Solar is a premium renewable energy consultancy that provides a direct, manufacturer-to-homeowner path for high-efficiency solar systems, with options for zero down and a focus on lifetime savings. Founded by a small team of solar experts frustrated by commission-driven sales practices at large solar companies, Trio Solar partners with leading installers and lenders to offer tailored solutions rather than a one-size-fits-all package.

Through exclusive installer partnerships, the company offers rooftop and ground-mounted solar systems, including sleek black-on-black panels for residential roofs, plus battery storage options that help homeowners increase energy independence. Trio Solar emphasizes transparent guidance, flexible financing paths, and partnerships that support competitive pricing and long-term warranties. Thanks to its partner network, the company can support solar projects across much of the United States, including primary markets where it concentrates local expertise.

According to aggregated public review data reflected in the award intake, Trio Solar holds a 5.0-star rating across its overall reviews. The Consumer Ratings Institute evaluates businesses using publicly accessible consumer review data and issues recognitions across multiple categories based on that performance.

About Trio Solar

Trio Solar is a renewable energy consultancy that connects homeowners with tailored solar installation and financing options through partnerships with leading installers and lenders. The company offers rooftop and ground-mounted systems and battery storage, with a customer-first approach designed to make going solar straightforward. Contact: phone (860) 255-1622;

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Jake Lambson

Trio Solar

+1 (860) 255-1622

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Trio Solar Named San Francisco Favorite News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 28, 2026, 14:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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