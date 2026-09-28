Chelsea King's Debut Novel Celebrates The Friendships That Become Family

Living With Caution Cones by Chelsea King

Living With Caution Cones explores friendship, ambition, love and reinvention against the fast-paced world of Chicago public relations.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Some friendships leave a mark on our lives; others reshape the entire story. The people who change us rarely arrive with any warning, and in her witty and emotionally perceptive debut novel, Living With Caution Cones, Chelsea King explores the idea that some of the most profound relationships are often the friends we choose. This character-driven contemporary fiction celebrates the enduring power of platonic love and chosen family.Set against the glittering, high-stakes backdrop of mid-2000s Chicago, Living With Caution Cones follows Claire Dalton, a powerhouse boutique public relations executive navigating a demanding career. Yet the true anchor in her fast-paced world is an unexpected circle of friends who become the kind of family most people are lucky to find once in a lifetime. Among them is a vibrant, close-knit group of gay men whose friendships with Claire become some of the defining relationships of her life. They are her“caution cones”-the beloved chosen family beside her through the messy, miraculous roads of adulthood.King's writing shines through the meticulous details of Chicago's bustling public relations scene, giving readers an insider's view of media spin and image crafting. However, it is the deeply emotional resonance of Claire's journey that takes center stage. The novel captures the hilarious, poignant and sometimes difficult moments that occur when friends become central partners in one another's lives. Through late-night kitchen talks, extravagant parties and moments of profound grief, the narrative showcases the sacrifices and fiercely loyal bonds that define true kinship.As Claire approaches her 30s, the novel delves into the evolving dynamics of close friendships as priorities inevitably shift. Life refuses to follow a predictable script, and when an unexpected, steady romance enters Claire's world, she must navigate how new love can coexist with the friendships and chosen family she has built over time. Rather than forcing her to choose between romantic love and chosen family, King crafts a narrative about making room for both.The story honors the beauty of the LGBTQ community and the vital role of found families, offering a poignant reminder that the people who know us, challenge us and stand beside us help shape the lives we ultimately build.The Highlights:● Friendship, Love and Reinvention: Explores how career, romance and chosen family intersect as Claire builds the life she wants.● Behind the PR Curtain: Offers a captivating look into the high-stakes world of crisis management, blending sharp wit with authentic vulnerability.● A Love Letter to Chosen Families: Honors enduring friendship and LGBTQ representation through characters whose bonds become a defining source of love, loyalty and belonging.Author Insight:“This book began as a personal tribute to a remarkable group of friends who shaped my life, and it evolved into a celebration of love that doesn't always get the spotlight,” King says.“I wanted to write about the people who enter our lives without any idea of how important they will eventually become. Sometimes, the greatest success is simply finding the people who get to know us and love us anyway.”Living With Caution Cones is available now in paperback, hardcover and eBook formats.About the author:Chelsea King writes character-driven fiction exploring friendship, identity and the lives we build alongside the people who shape us. She lives in Austin, Texas, with her husband and two children.Book Details:● Title: Living With Caution Cones● Author: Chelsea King● Publisher: Spines● Paperback ISBN: 9798902235972● Hardcover ISBN: 9798902235989● eBook ISBN: 9798902235996● Availability: Available now in paperback, hardcover and eBook formats.

Roy Rubanenko

Spines

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Chelsea King's Debut Novel Celebrates the Friendships That Become Family News Provided By Spines September 28, 2026, 14:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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