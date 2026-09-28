The Talk Awards Honors Businesses In Texas For Outstanding Customer Service

Three businesses in Texas were recently recognized by the Talk Awards for continuously providing outstanding service to their customers.

LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Three businesses located in the Lone Star State were recently recognized for their continued dedication to customer service efforts, earning them each consecutive Talk Awards.AquaPools of East Texas is the region's trusted leader in premium pool design and installation. The company specializes in advanced fiberglass pools from AVIVA Pools, engineered for durability, moisture resistance and low-maintenance performance, which is perfect for the humid Gulf Coast climate. The team at AquaPools of East Texas has decades of experience in helping customers transform their backyards while enhancing their homes and outdoor lifestyles. Additionally, they bring a level of customer service that is unparalleled, earning them 15 straight Talk Awards for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction. For more information, visit their Award Page at .Tailwaggers Country Inn in Van Alstyne sits on 34 acres of beautiful countryside with an abundance of indoor and outdoor spaces for customers' beloved pets. Amenities include a lodge hotel with VIP suites and private patios, 20 different outdoor playparks, an in-ground filtered swimming pool, and a full-service grooming salon. Every space is designed to offer a loving experience for the guests that makes them feel right at home. From the highly competent pet counselors to the bathers, stylists and drivers, Tailwaggers ensures pets will receive the most attentive and caring experience, just one of the reasons it recently earned a 16th consecutive Talk Award. For more information, visit their Award Page at .Szechuan Chinese Restaurant in Abilene is a gem for authentic Chinese flavors. Offering a menu brimming with aromatic dishes like rich Kung Pao, zesty General Tso's and savory Moo Shu, the restaurant promises an unforgettable adventure every time, whether you're dining in or dining at home. Each dish is crafted with passion and tradition and will satisfy diners' cravings with bold, authentic flavors. Outstanding customer service is also a hallmark of the restaurant, earning it 17 straight Talk Awards. Convenient delivery service is also available. For more information, visit their Award Page at .The Talk Awards is continually seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer or patient service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.About The Talk AwardsIn partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades - all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to .

Teresa Hersha

The Stirling Center for Excellence

+18777124758 ext.

email us here

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The Talk Awards Honors Businesses in Texas for Outstanding Customer Service News Provided By The Stirling Center for Excellence September 28, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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