MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Consumer Ratings Institute recognizes the Cape Coral yacht brokerage for its hands-on, experience-driven approach to buying and selling yachts.

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Norwood & Skiff Yacht Group has been named a Marine Excellence Award winner for Cape Coral by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the yacht brokerage's reputation for hands-on expertise and true partnership with its clients.

Founded on the principle that "experienced boaters make better brokers," Norwood & Skiff was built by founders Lee Scheele Jr. and TJ Mendes around a team of working brokers and captains rather than traditional sales-focused agents. Over its 10 years in business, the firm has completed more than 1,000 broker transactions, guiding clients through both buying and selling yachts and boats with a nationwide broker network spanning the U.S. coast to coast. The team of more than 15 brokers and captains has logged over 500,000 nautical miles collectively, working with premium yacht brands including Azimut, Benetti, Ocean Alexander, and Pardo.

That real-world, on-the-water experience shapes how Norwood & Skiff approaches every transaction, with brokers who understand a vessel from a captain's perspective, not just a sales sheet. The firm's client-first reputation has earned it a 4.7-star rating based on overall reviews.

"Our brokers have actually run these boats, not just sold them, and that changes the way we advise clients," said Lee Scheele Jr., founder of Norwood & Skiff Yacht Group. "This recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute reflects the trust clients place in that experience."

The Marine Excellence Award adds to Norwood & Skiff's growing reputation in Cape Coral, underscoring the brokerage's blend of nautical expertise and genuine client partnership.

About Norwood & Skiff Yacht Group

Norwood & Skiff Yacht Group is a Cape Coral, Florida-based yacht brokerage founded by Lee Scheele Jr. and TJ Mendes, offering yacht and boat buying and selling services backed by a nationwide network of experienced brokers and captains. The firm represents premium yacht brands and has completed more than 1,000 transactions since its founding.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Lee Scheele

Norwood & Skiff Yacht Group

+1 (239) 699-6434

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Norwood & Skiff Yacht Group Wins Marine Excellence Award in Cape Coral News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 28, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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