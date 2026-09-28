O'Connor discusses how Montgomery County approves 2.4% property tax rate increase.

CONROE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Montgomery County Commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday, Sept. 8, to adopt a property tax rate of $0.3860 per $100 of taxable value for fiscal year 2026-27, up from $0.3770 the previous year. The new rate represents an increase of approximately 2.4%.The increase comes as commissioners approved a $546 million budget for fiscal year 2026-27, an increase of approximately $38 million from the previous year's $508 million budget.The budget includes funding for road and infrastructure projects, as well as more than $3 million for law enforcement wages and related expenses.The new rate applies to the Montgomery County portion of property taxes. Other local taxing entities, including cities, school districts and special districts, set their own property tax rates.According to Montgomery County officials, the higher rate is expected to increase the property tax bill for a median-value homeowner by approximately $2 to $3 per month. That amounts to roughly $24 to $36 more in county property taxes over the course of a year. Individual homeowners may see a different change depending on their property's taxable value and applicable exemptions.“Montgomery County homeowners are already managing rising household costs, so any increase in property taxes adds to that burden. Homeowners should review their property values and available exemptions to make sure they are not paying more than necessary,” said Patrick O'Connor, president of O'Connor.The adopted rate represents an increase of $0.009 per $100 of taxable value compared with the previous year.The increase does not mean every homeowner will see the same change in their property tax bill. Property taxes are based on a property's taxable value and the applicable tax rate, while exemptions can reduce the taxable value used to calculate taxes.For homeowners reviewing their 2026 property tax bills, the Montgomery County rate is only one component of the total amount owed. Other taxing entities that levy taxes on the property will have their own rates and may affect the final bill.About O'Connor:O'Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O'Connor's possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O'Connor's core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O'Connor's Property Tax Protection Program TM. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

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Montgomery County Approves 2.4% Property Tax Rate Increase News Provided By O'Connor September 28, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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