SwitchBot / Key word(s): Product Launch

SwitchBot Launches RGBICWW Light Bars with Immersive Color, Everyday White Light, and Matter over Wi-Fi

28.09.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

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TOKYO, Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, today announced SwitchBot RGBICWW Light Bars, a versatile pair of smart light bars designed for work, gaming, movies, music, and everyday relaxation. Combining RGBIC multi-color effects, dedicated cool- and warm-white LEDs, flexible magnetic mounting, native Matter over Wi-Fi, and API support, the light bars adapt as users move between focused work and entertainment.



Designed for digital lifestyles centered around desks, screens, and connected homes, SwitchBot RGBICWW Light Bars provide immersive ambient color without sacrificing practical white lighting for long hours at a desk. Bring Every Game, Movie, and Beat to Life Across the pair, 12 IC chips create 12 independently controllable color zones, with six zones on each bar. Users can combine multiple colors on a single light bar to produce layered gradients and multi-color wall washes instead of displaying only one color at a time. SwitchBot RGBICWW Light Bars support 16 million colors and 26 preset dynamic lighting effects for gaming setups, movie nights, parties, and seasonal scenes. A built-in microphone detects ambient sound and powers six music-reactive effects, allowing color and motion to follow the rhythm without requiring a separate music sensor. Comfortable White Light for Long Hours at Your Desk Beyond colorful ambient lighting, dedicated cool-white and warm-white LEDs provide practical illumination for working, studying, reading, and winding down. Users can adjust color temperature from 2200K to 6500K and dim brightness smoothly from 1% to 100%. Together, the two bars deliver up to 800 lm of mixed white light. Positioned behind a monitor or directed toward a wall, they can soften the contrast between a bright screen and a darker room while providing comfortable indirect lighting throughout the day. Place It Your Way, Anywhere The unique design with built-in magnets allows the light bars to attach quickly to compatible metal surfaces and be removed or repositioned as a workspace changes. They can also be placed horizontally, positioned vertically, or installed with adhesive backing for a more discreet setup. This flexible design allows the bars to fit around monitors, televisions, metal desk frames, pegboards, shelves, cabinets, and bedsides. Users can display the light bars directly or hide them behind furniture and screens to create space-saving indirect light. Agent Status, Visible at a Glance Through SwitchBot's API, users can link local or cloud-based AI agents to customized light cues. A breathing effect can indicate that an agent is thinking, flowing light can show that a task is in progress, and different colors can signal completion or an urgent alert. This gives users a way to follow an AI agent's progress without continuously watching the screen, turning the light bars into a visual status indicator as well as an ambient lighting device. Matter and Multiple Ways to Control Native Matter over Wi-Fi allows SwitchBot RGBICWW Light Bars to connect to compatible platforms without an additional SwitchBot Hub. Supported ecosystems include Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, Home Assistant, and Homey. Users can make quick adjustments through the wired controller or voice commands, while the SwitchBot app provides detailed control over colors, zones, dynamic effects, music modes, schedules, timers, and automations. The light bars can also work with other SwitchBot devices and lighting products to create coordinated work, entertainment, and relaxation scenes. Pricing and Availability SwitchBot RGBICWW Light Bars are already available through SwitchBot's official website and Amazon store, with an MSRP of USD 45.99 / GBP 55.99 / CAD 59.99. For more information, please visit SwitchBot's official website and follow SwitchBot on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. *Brightness measurements may vary by up to ±20% depending on testing conditions. Third-party Matter integration requires a compatible Matter Controller. Zone settings, music sync, dynamic effects, and certain advanced features are configured through the SwitchBot app. Media Kit: SwitchBot RGBICWW Light Bar s







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