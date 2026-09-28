Reversion To Old Pension Scheme, Better Facilities For Shiksha Mitras: Akhilesh Yadav's Big Poll Promises

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Sep 28 (IANS) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday announced a series of promises ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, including steps towards implementing the Old Pension Scheme, improving the status of Shiksha Mitras, and clearing pending salaries of madrasa teachers.

Addressing reporters at the SP office, Akhilesh Yadav said that if his party forms the government in 2027, it would work to reform the education system and address the concerns of teachers and employees. He said the status of Shiksha Mitras would be improved by granting them the same facilities as regular teachers, while issues concerning Sanskrit schools would also be resolved.

He claimed that addressing the problems of Shiksha Mitras could also help in reopening schools that had shut down.

He also promised to clear the long-pending salaries of teachers associated with modern madrasas.

On the Old Pension Scheme, he said that his party would take steps towards its implementation after consultations with the Finance Department.

Akhilesh Yadav also targeted the BJP government over its handling of education and alleged that it was "dividing society" rather than addressing issues concerning jobs and education. He alleged that madrasas had faced discrimination and accused the government of providing what he described as substandard jobs and inadequate education.

The SP chief also raised allegations concerning electoral rolls and the deletion of voters' names during the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. He claimed that a large number of SP supporters' names were deleted and alleged that BJP workers had sought deletions through Form 7 applications.

He cited an example from Lucknow, claiming that one person had applied for deletion of more than 100 names. The Election Commission's Form 7 guidelines, however, state that an application can be made by an elector registered in the constituency, including an objection against another elector's entry or a request to delete the applicant's own name.

He further alleged that fake voter entries were still being created in Noida and questioned the Election Commission's role in the electoral process. He also said courts should take suo motu cognisance of reports concerning alleged "vote theft" and consider ordering re-elections in West Bengal and Bihar.

The SP President also referred to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, saying his party had defeated the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, and said the BJP would be "completely ousted" from the state in the 2027 Assembly elections. He alleged that the BJP worked in the interests of capitalists and large business groups.

The remarks come as the SP steps up preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The party has recently intensified its outreach and campaign activities ahead of the polls.