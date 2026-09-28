Jharkhand CM Challenges PMLA Court Order In HC, Plea's Maintainability To Be Heard Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Sep 28 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has challenged in the High Court an order of a Special PMLA court that refused to stay the process of framing charges against him in the money laundering case linked to the alleged land scam in Ranchi's Bargain circle.

The maintainability of his criminal writ petition is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, with the matter listed for hearing before a division bench of Chief Justice M.S. Sonak and Justice Manoj Prasad.

Soren, in the petition, has challenged the Special PMLA court's decision declining his request to defer the framing of charges until the ED's investigation is completed.

Earlier, Soren had approached the Special PMLA Court seeking a direction that no charges should be framed against him until the ED concluded its probe in the case. However, the court rejected the plea. After this, Soren moved the High Court.

The case is related to the alleged illegal acquisition of 8.86 acres of disputed land in the state capital's Bargain area. It is alleged that forged documents were created for this purpose.

During a recent hearing before the Special PMLA court, the Jharkhand CM appeared through video conferencing and requested additional time to examine documents related to the case.

The court observed that the proceedings had reached the stage of framing charges and not document inspection.

However, considering the Chief Minister's request, it fixed September 30 as the next date of hearing, when arguments on framing charges will continue from 11.15 a.m. in the PMLA court.

The ED has already filed a charge sheet against Soren and around 18 other accused in the case.

The Special PMLA Court has framed charges against 16 co-accused, including former revenue official Bhanu Pratap Prasad, architect Vinod Kumar Singh, Bipin Singh, Rajkumar Pahan, Afsar Ali and Mohammad Saddam Hussain.

Moreover, the Jharkhand High Court recently upheld a lower court order dismissing Soren's discharge petition, thereby clearing the way for the framing of charges against him in the case.