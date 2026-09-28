ER Introduces Tech At Weighbridges To Prevent Accidents

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 28 (IANS) To ensure safe and efficient freight movement, Eastern Railway (ER) has begun introducing technology at weighbridges. Officials said this would help reduce derailments, prevent accidents, and protect tracks, calling it a significant technological leap forward in ensuring the safety and punctuality of freight train movements and maintaining uninterrupted supply chains across the network.

“As part of this ongoing modernisation drive, ER is installing advanced Wheel-wise Load Imbalance Detection Systems at strategic weighbridges. This technology is designed to detect deviations from safe load limits before service interruption, enabling proactive maintenance and preventing potential transit hazards,” a senior official said.

Under the system, sensors collect load data and send it to a central controller. Software then determines static and dynamic wheel loads, left-to-right load ratios and impact load factors to flag uneven loading, overloaded axles or flat spots. Real-time alerts are passed directly to officials, who can take corrective measures.

The first Wheel-wise Load Imbalance Detection System on ER was successfully commissioned at the Pakur In-Motion Weigh Bridge recently. Initial trial results have been encouraging. The system will be made fully operational following final certification from the state government. Installation work for a similar weighbridge is underway at Kotalpukur.

This forms part of ER's broader roadmap to extend the safety installation to other critical freight handling locations across the zone. Pakur, a major freight hub in Jharkhand, moves large quantities of coal from the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd (WBPDCL) siding and Gati Shakti Terminal to power plants in West Bengal and Punjab.

Pakur is also known for its stone quarries, with ER transporting large volumes of crushed stone chips, aggregates and track ballast in specialised wagons.