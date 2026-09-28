India And Fiji Discuss Strengthening Defence And Maritime Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) India and Fiji on Monday held discussions on further strengthening bilateral defence and maritime cooperation, including greater defence industry collaboration.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Fiji's Permanent Secretary for Defence and Veterans Affairs, Mason Smith, in New Delhi on Monday.

"Permanent Secretary for Defence and Veterans Affairs, Fiji, Mr Mason Smith met Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi on September 28, 2026. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral defence and maritime cooperation, including greater defence industry collaboration. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to a free, open, inclusive & secure Indo-Pacific. The meeting coincided with the 2nd India Fiji Bilateral Joint Working Group being held in India," Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Smith laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid tribute to India's bravehearts.

In the visitors book, he wrote, "Today is a solemn occasion to remember and honour their courage, sacrifice and enduring legacy. We also reaffirm our shared commitment to the values of peace, democracy and enduring cooperation between Fiji and India."

On September 8, India's High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, held a meeting with Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, with discussions held on cooperation between the two nations in agriculture, health, trade, business and economic.

"High Commissioner Suneet Mehta was pleased to meet Hon. Manoa Kamikamica, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce, Business Development and Public Enterprises of Fiji. The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss ways to further deepen the longstanding and multifaceted India–Fiji partnership, with discussions covering Agriculture, Health, Trade, Business and Economic Cooperation, among other areas of mutual interest," the Indian High Commission in Fiji posted on X.

Last month, Mehta met Fiji's Minister of Land and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, with discussions held on cooperation in the mineral sector, capacity building and further strengthening bilateral partnership, according to the statement released by the Indian High Commission in Fiji.