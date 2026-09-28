Rajasthan CM Unveils Projects Worth Rs 453 Crore In Bharatpur Division

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Sep 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday said the state's 'double-engine' government was committed not only to making announcements but also to implementing them within a defined timeframe.

He addressed a ceremony in Bidyari in the Bayana area of Bharatpur district, where several development projects were inaugurated, and foundation stones were laid.

Sharma said 65 major projects worth approximately Rs 453 crore had been inaugurated and foundation stones laid for 184 new projects worth Rs 540 crore across the Bharatpur division. He noted that Bharatpur had received 130 projects worth more than Rs 382 crore, Deeg 24 projects worth more than Rs 358 crore, Karauli 43 projects worth over Rs 136 crore, Sawai Madhopur 46 projects worth more than Rs 74 crore and Dholpur six projects worth over Rs 42 crore.

The Chief Minister said the government was working towards the goal of 'Developed Rajasthan-2047' by following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas”. He added that projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore were being implemented in the water sector, including the Yamuna Water Agreement, Ramjal Setu Project and Kishau Agreement. Rajasthan, he said, was moving towards self-reliance in the energy sector and leading the country under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

He highlighted that the state's power generation capacity had increased by 10,500 MW, while production had commenced at the country's most advanced refinery. Sharma said the government had conducted 410 examinations without paper leaks as part of efforts to provide employment opportunities to young people.

He added that appointments had been made to 1.90 lakh posts, recruitment for 1.22 lakh posts was underway, and a calendar for another 1.25 lakh posts had been released.

For farmers, Sharma said Rs 14,395 crore had been disbursed to 76 lakh farmers under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, while interest-free crop loans worth approximately Rs 67,000 crore had been provided to more than one crore farmers.

The Chief Minister said development work was underway across healthcare, drinking water, electricity, roads and education. To strengthen emergency and maternal and child healthcare services, foundation stones were laid for a trauma centre and MCH (Maternal and Child Health) hospital in Bharatpur at an estimated cost of Rs 160 crore. Foundation stones were also laid for 20 new medical and health projects worth more than Rs 108 crore, while 11 completed projects were inaugurated.

In the road sector, foundation stones were laid for 125 projects costing more than Rs 207 crore, while road projects worth over Rs 24 crore were inaugurated. Sharma said 14 major power-sector projects worth Rs 273 crore had been inaugurated, with new 33 kV substations to be constructed at Chuli and Aniyala. In the Water Resources Department, officials inaugurated projects worth more than Rs 128 crore and laid foundation stones for new works costing over Rs 44 crore. He also announced that work on a drinking water expansion scheme in Nadbai would begin soon.

For farmers, foundation stones were laid for expansion of the agricultural produce market, construction of a boundary wall and a Kisan Path, as well as a new bio-testing laboratory. Buildings for new veterinary hospitals and sub-centres will also be constructed at Nithar in Bhusawar.

In Bari, the newly constructed Government Girls' College building, built at Rs 7.5 crore, was inaugurated. Foundation stones were also laid for education projects worth more than Rs 27 crore, and plans were announced to construct new primary school buildings.

During the programme, Sharma announced construction of modern stadiums in Bayana and Braj Nagar and 33 kV substations at Thanadang, Supa and Mahalpur Chura. He also announced road construction from Ghauli to the Mairtha-Milsama road on the Uttar Pradesh border and from Samri Mod to Singhania. Three culverts will also be constructed on the routes to Nagla Jalsingh, Nahrauli-Sikandra and Nagla Diwan.

Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat said the government under Sharma had fulfilled the long-pending vision of the Ramjal Setu Project, which would significantly benefit the Bharatpur division. Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham also addressed the programme, highlighting the state government's development initiatives.