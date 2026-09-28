Youth In Haryana Grappling With Drug Menace, Says Bhupinder Hooda

MENAFN - IANS) Rohtak, Sep 28 (IANS) Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Monday said the youth in the state are grappling with the menace of drugs, firearms, and forced migration due to policies of the BJP government.

“This is because the government has pushed Haryana to the number one spot in unemployment. Frustrated by joblessness, young people are increasingly falling prey to the clutches of drug abuse and crime. Those who manage to escape this quagmire are forced to leave the state or the country in search of employment,” said the Leader of Opposition.

Hooda visited Pakasma, Kasrenti, Morkheri, Atayal, Dhatod, and Ghizhi villages and received a rousing welcome from villagers.

Speaking on the occasion, Hooda said,“I am visiting all the villages in the constituency to seek guidance from the people regarding my future political course. If the people of my constituency tell me to sit back and relax at home, I will do so; but if they instruct me to launch a new struggle against the BJP, I will fight with full vigour,” he said.

Raising their hands in unison, the villagers urged Hooda to launch a new battle, assuring him that the entire constituency stood firmly behind him.

Hooda expressed gratitude to everyone for this support. He remarked that the public has repeatedly tested the BJP, and every section of society has become disillusioned with this government.

“Everyone wants an end to a government formed through vote theft and collusion with the Election Commission. From Palwal to Panchkula and Faridabad to Fatehabad, the BJP has not a single achievement to showcase across Haryana,” the former Chief Minister said.

“In contrast, the Congress government executed countless works and established projects that continue to serve the people to this day during its tenure from 2005 to 2014,” he said.

Detailing achievements of the Congress government, Hooda stated that during their tenure, several institutions were established: the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Panchkula; the National Institute of Design in Kurukshetra; Kalpana Chawla Medical College in Karnal; and in Sonipat, the Bhagat Phool Singh University for Women, a medical college, an IIT extension center, IIIT, the National Institute of Food Technology, Rajiv Gandhi Education City, National Law University, and CR University of Science and Technology. In Rohtak, the Indian Institute of Management, the University of Visual and Performing Arts, the Footwear Design and Development Institute, and the Institute of Hotel Management were set up. In Jhajjar, he said, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the National Cancer Institute were established.

Hooda said the Congress constructed the Rohtak-Rewari and Jind-Sonipat railway lines, secured approval for the Hisar railway line, and connected four cities via the metro. In contrast, the BJP cannot cite a single such achievement in Haryana.