Gujarat To Hold Four-Stage Cultural Elocution Contest For College Students

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 28 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday launched a statewide cultural elocution competition for college and university students, to be held in four stages from the classroom level to the state final and offering prizes of up to Rs one lakh.

The Higher Education Department and the Save Culture Save India Foundation are jointly organising the Gujarat Cultural Elocution Competition-2026.

Students from universities and colleges across the state joined the launch through video conference.

Patel said the initiative is intended to promote cultural values among young people while developing their character and contributing to nation-building.

“The Gujarat Cultural Elocution Competition is more than just a competition; it aims to promote cultural values among youth, build character and contribute to nation-building,” he said.

Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja, Minister of State for Education, Trikam Chhanga, and Save Culture Save India Foundation founder and senior journalist Uday Mahurkar attended the launch.

Patel said the youth would play an important role in realising the vision of "Viksit Bharat @ 2047" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat".

"Young people, who constitute the country's demographic dividend, needed to be nurtured with knowledge, good character, humility, wisdom, values and good conduct," he added.

He said the National Education Policy also emphasised value-based education and that the state government is making major changes to the curriculum to preserve cultural values among children and youth and keep them away from addictions.

Referring to the Prime Minister's call for young people to take up sports, focus on health and contribute to a Nasha Mukt Bharat, Patel urged students to develop positive thinking and self-confidence through elocution.

The competition will begin with a three-minute screening round in each classroom, from which three students will be selected. All participating students will receive certificates.

The selected students will then compete at the college level in government, aided and self-financed colleges and universities across Gujarat.

Students born on or after January 1, 2000, will be eligible. One student from each faculty will qualify for the zonal round. The college-level winner will receive Rs 1,100, along with the Best Speaker of College trophy and a certificate.

The zonal competition will be held across 11 zones, with 20 per cent of participants qualifying for the state-level final. Each student qualifying for the final will receive Rs 11,000, along with the Cultural Speaker of Gujarat trophy and certificate.

The state final will be conducted as a camp, where participants will deliver speeches on designated topics and take part in discussions.

The first, second, and third prize winners will receive Rs 1 lakh, Rs 71,000, and Rs 51,000, respectively, along with the Best Cultural Speaker of Gujarat trophy and certificates.

Key topics for the competition include the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and Swachh Cyber Bharat Mission; Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Aatmanirbhar Bharat; Culture and Values: The Foundation of a Nation's Existence; and The Bitter Fruits of Anger, Duties as an Indian Citizen: Article 51(A) of the Constitution.

Vaja said the youth bore the responsibility of preserving and strengthening India's cultural heritage.

"The competition would encourage students to express their thoughts, build self-confidence and support their holistic development," he asserted.

Referring to the National Education Policy's emphasis on mother-tongue education, Vaja said the mother tongue helps students stay connected to their roots and heritage.

"This connection with the motherland, along with broad-minded thinking, would contribute to realising the vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'," he added.

Mahurkar said the effort to revive cultural values among the younger generation amid modernisation and Western influence was an important effort towards nation-building.

"The Save Culture Save India Foundation is committed to expanding such initiatives and encouraging young people to focus on cultural values and character building amid the negative influences of mobile phones and social media platforms," he noted.