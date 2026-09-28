MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Travellers passing through Jumeirah Golf Estates can pick up a little something for the journey on opening day Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – September 2026: A new journey begins at Jumeirah Golf Estates on Wednesday, 30 September, as Etihad Rail's Dubai station opens to passengers. Quickerr by Choithrams will be there to mark the occasion, handing out giveaway boxes and coffee to travellers passing through the Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station.

The Quickerr team will be on hand from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., giving commuters a little something for the journey, whether they are setting off early, changing connections or heading home. Around 2,000 to 3,000 people are expected to receive a box during the one-day activation.

The giveaway brings Quickerr's everyday convenience to a memorable travel moment in the UAE. With a presence across Dubai Metro stations, Quickerr by Choithrams is built around the small things people need on the move.

Giveaway detailsDate: Wednesday, 30 September 2026Time: 5:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.Location: Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station, two levels down from the entrance, near the escalators leading towards the exit

About Choithrams:

Founded in 1974, Choithrams is a UAE-based retail and distribution company with over 50 years of operations in the GCC. Delivering value, quality, and safety across its network, they operate in full compliance with regulatory standards and IMS policies.

Choithrams is trusted by millions, putting customers at the centre of what they do. Sustainability and social responsibility are embedded in its operating model through a seven-pillar Sustainable Living Plan. Choithrams is committed to supporting local and international humanitarian initiatives through partnerships with the United Nations World Food Programme and Médecins Sans Frontières, and collaborations with Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives entities, including Dubai Cares, the UAE Food Bank, and Al Jalila Foundation, to deliver long-term community impact.