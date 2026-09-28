Uttarakhand: 40 Trekkers Rescued From Kalindi, Auden's Col Bases

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the ongoing relief and rescue operations from the State Emergency Operation Centre (IT Park) for the safe evacuation of trekkers stranded at various locations in Uttarkashi. Forty trekkers and members who had undertaken a high-altitude adventure expedition to the Kalindi Base and Auden's Col Base areas were safely rescued on Monday. All those rescued were moved to safe locations as per the prescribed procedures. A total of 11 members were rescued from the Kalindi Pass Base area, while 29 members were safely evacuated from the Auden's Col Base area, taking the total number of successful rescues from both locations to 40.

District Magistrate Oversees Rescue Efforts

Under the direction of District Magistrate Prashant Arya, the teams involved in the rescue operation are coordinating and carrying out necessary arrangements at Harsil and other designated stops. In the evening, the District Magistrate visited the Smart Control Room to review the ongoing rescue operation and directed all teams engaged in the mission to work with utmost promptness. He also reviewed the latest status of the Char Dham Yatra and directed officials to ensure smooth traffic movement along the pilgrimage routes and keep other essential services fully operational.

On-site Coordination at Harsil Helipad

Earlier, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya reached the Harsil helipad to take stock of the ongoing rescue operation being carried out to safely evacuate trekkers stranded in the district's high-altitude Himalayan areas.

Multi-agency Briefing

The District Magistrate received detailed updates from the joint teams of the Army, Air Force, SDRF, NDRF, police and disaster management officials present at the site regarding the trekkers' locations, weather conditions, and the ongoing aerial and ground rescue operations. He said that despite adverse weather and challenging terrain, the rescue teams are continuing the operation through close coordination, with the safe evacuation of the trekkers being accorded the highest priority.

Arrangements for Rescued Trekkers

The District Magistrate also directed officials to ensure adequate arrangements of ambulances, medical teams and relief supplies at the helipad, and to provide trekkers immediately after rescue with first aid, warm clothing, food and drinking water. (ANI)

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