Kollam: Elderly Woman Attacked With Boiling Water By Family Members! Read On

Kollam: In a brutal incident from Ayoor in Kollam, a daughter and granddaughter poured boiling water on an elderly woman's face and body. The victim is Radhamani, a native of Edamulakkal. Her daughter Aswathy and granddaughter Amritha carried out this shocking attack. A property dispute led to this violence. The Chadayamangalam police have registered a case regarding the incident. Interestingly, Aswathy, who is also known as Aswathy Achu from Ayoor Ozhukuparakkal, is already an accused in several other cases, including a honey trap case.

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The family had a heated argument over a piece of land. Following the fight, Aswathy and her daughter kicked her parents out of the house. According to the complaint, while Radhamani was sitting in the sit-out, the mother-daughter duo poured boiling water on her. The elderly woman suffered burn injuries on her face and body, and she immediately sought treatment at a local hospital. The Chadayamangalam police booked Aswathy and her daughter. The FIR clearly states that the elderly woman faced physical harassment from them in the past as well.

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