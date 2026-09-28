Malappuram: Four Arrested For Luring Youth From Home To Assault Him! Read On

Malappuram: Four people landed in police custody for brutally beating up a youth. A gang called him out of his house over an old rivalry and attacked him. The incident took place near the Kavilpadam pond in Mookkuthala on the 22nd of this month. Afsal, a resident of Vennila Valappil in Mookkuthala, suffered serious injuries in the attack.

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The Changaramkulam police arrested Jithin (25), Nihal (18), Muhammed Hadif (19), and Rahul (25) in this case. All four accused are from Mookkuthala. Afsal told the police that a five-member gang called him out of his house to settle an old score. They then took him near the Kavilpadam pond and thrashed him.

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The police launched a probe based on Afsal's complaint. They are now checking if more people are involved in the gang attack. Changaramkulam SI Jithin Vas stated that one more accused is still on the run. The police filed an attempt to murder case against the gang. They produced the arrested men before the Ponnani court, which sent them to remand. The police have stepped up the search to track down the fifth accused.