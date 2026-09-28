Professor of Business Economics, University of Birmingham

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David Bailey is Professor of Business Economics at the Birmingham Business School. He has written extensively on industrial and regional policy, especially in relation to manufacturing and the automotive industry.

His recent research has been funded by a number of organisations. He currently receives funding from the Economic and Social Research Council's UK in a Changing Europe Programme as a Senior Fellow.

He was policy lead on the H2020 RISE project MAKERS and was an Area Coordinator (on industrial policy) for the FP7 project 'Welfare, Wealth and Work for Europe' ().

He is a regular newspaper columnist and media commentator. David is a Director of the RSA Europe think tank and policy forum, Edior-in-Chief of the journal Contemporary Social Science, and an editor of the journal Regional Studies. He was recently awarded the Sir Peter Hall Award for lifetime achievement by the Regional Studies Association.

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2019–present Professor of Business Economics, Birmingham Business School

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