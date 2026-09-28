Assistant Professor of Computer and Information Science, University of Mississippi

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I am an Assistant Professor in Computer Science at the University of Mississippi. My research interests in computer vision and deep learning focus on enhancing the robustness and generalization of models, with applications to human-centric tasks such as human pose estimation and human-object interaction. I obtained my PhD from the School of Computing at the University of Utah. After that, I spent nearly a decade in industry research labs at GE Global Research, Tencent US, and CtrsVision. In both industry and academia, I regularly serve as a Program Committee/Area Chair for leading AI and computer vision venues, including CVPR, ICCV, ECCV, and AAAI, among others.

–present Assistant Professor of Computer and Information Science, University of Mississippi

Experience