Professor of Communication, Concordia University Wisconsin

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Mark J. P. Wolf is a Full Professor and Department Chair of the Communication Department at Concordia University, Wisconsin. His books include "Abstracting Reality," "The Medium of the Video Game," "Virtual Morality," "The Video Game Explosion," "Myst and Riven: The World of the D'ni," "Before the Crash," "Encyclopedia of Video Games," "Building Imaginary Worlds," "The LEGO Studies Reader," and "Video Games Around the World." With Bernard Perron, he is the co-editor of "The Video Game Theory Reader" 1 and 2, and the "Landmark Video Game" book series.

–present Distinguished Professor, Department of Digital Media & Design, Concordia University Wisconsin

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