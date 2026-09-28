Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Mark J. P. Wolf

Mark J. P. Wolf


2026-09-28 10:15:18
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Communication, Concordia University Wisconsin
Profile Articles

Mark J. P. Wolf is a Full Professor and Department Chair of the Communication Department at Concordia University, Wisconsin. His books include "Abstracting Reality," "The Medium of the Video Game," "Virtual Morality," "The Video Game Explosion," "Myst and Riven: The World of the D'ni," "Before the Crash," "Encyclopedia of Video Games," "Building Imaginary Worlds," "The LEGO Studies Reader," and "Video Games Around the World." With Bernard Perron, he is the co-editor of "The Video Game Theory Reader" 1 and 2, and the "Landmark Video Game" book series.

Experience
  • –present Distinguished Professor, Department of Digital Media & Design, Concordia University Wisconsin

The Conversation

MENAFN28092026000199003603ID1111726836



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search