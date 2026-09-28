Associate Professor of Biomedical Informatics, University of Colorado Anschutz

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Dr. Audrey Hendricks is an Associate Professor in the Department of Biomedical Informatics at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. She is passionate about increasing inclusion and representation in all areas of science, including who completes the research, what questions are asked, and for whom the research is useful. In this aim, she co-directs two training programs: Pathways in Genomic Data Science (PATH-GDS) and Pathways in Genomic Research Experiences for Undergraduates (PATH-GREU). She also leads the Hendricks Team, which aims to develop and apply statistical and machine learning methods to better understand the complex nature of human health. Current projects include improving the utility of large, publicly available resources, identifying the biological mechanisms of healthy diets, elucidating the genomic underpinnings of conditions and traits, and, most recently, improving how menopause is captured and studied in biomedical research.

–present Associate Professor of Statistics, University of Colorado Anschutz

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